Actor's attack-hoax case dropped

Actor Jussie Smollett addresses reporters Tuesday outside court in Chicago after prosecutors dropped all 16 charges against him.

CHICAGO -- Prosecutors on Tuesday dropped all charges against Jussie Smollett, a reversal that the Empire actor called vindication, but that the Chicago mayor angrily dismissed as a "whitewash" of allegations that Smollett lied about being the target of a race-driven, anti-gay attack.

Authorities said they still believe Smollett concocted the attack, and they offered little explanation for the decision to abandon the case barely five weeks after charges were filed.

"After reviewing all of the facts and circumstances of the case, including Mr. Smollett's volunteer service in the community and agreement to forfeit his bond to the City of Chicago, we believe this outcome is a just disposition and appropriate resolution to this case," the state's attorney's office said in a statement.

Smollett's attorney, Patricia Brown Holmes, said the defense reached no deal with prosecutors. Smollett agreed to forfeit his $100,000 bond "so he could go on with his life and get this over with," she said.

Smollett had to post 10 percent of that -- or $10,000. Ordinarily, that money would be returned to him or his attorneys.

The mayor and police chief blasted prosecutors' move and stood by the investigation that concluded Smollett staged a hoax. Mayor Rahm Emanuel lashed out at Smollett, saying he had dragged the city's reputation "through the mud" in a quest to advance his career. He repeatedly emphasized that a grand jury had chosen to file 16 counts of disorderly conduct against Smollett. At one point he asked, "Is there no decency in this man?"

Smollett's attorneys said his record was "wiped clean" of the 16 felony counts related to making a false report that he was assaulted by two men. The actor insisted that he had "been truthful and consistent on every single level since day one."

In some dropped cases, prosecutors will insist that the defendant accept at least a measure of responsibility. Outside court, neither Smollett nor his legal team appeared to concede anything about his original report in January.

Holmes said Smollett was "attacked by two people he was unable to identify" and "was a victim who was vilified and made to appear as a perpetrator."

Authorities alleged that Smollett, who is black and gay, knew the men and arranged for them to pretend to attack him.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson stood by the department's investigation and said Chicago is "is still owed an apology."

"I've heard that they wanted their day in court with TV cameras so that America could know the truth. They chose to hide behind secrecy and broker a deal to circumvent the judicial system," Johnson said at a graduation ceremony for new police cadets.

Cmdr. Edward Wodnicki, whose detectives led the investigation into Smollett, said prosecutors gave him no heads-up that the charges would be dropped. He also expressed concern that the decision gave the appearance that police mishandled the investigation. He said detectives uncovered "overwhelming" evidence against Smollett.

"It's absolutely a punch in the gut," Wodnicki said. "We worked very, very closely throughout our three-week investigation to get to the point where we arrested the offender. So for the state's attorney's office at this point to dismiss the charges ... without discussing this with us at all is just shocking."

Chicago's top prosecutor, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx, recused herself from the investigation, citing conversations she had with a Smollett family member.

Smollett was accused of falsely reporting that he was attacked around 2 a.m. Jan. 29 in downtown Chicago. Investigators said he made the report because he was unhappy with his pay on Empire and believed it would promote his career.

He reported that he was assaulted on his way home from a sandwich shop. Smollett said two masked men shouted racial and anti-gay slurs, poured bleach on him, beat him and looped a rope around his neck. He claimed they shouted, "This is MAGA country" -- a reference to President Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan. He asserted that he could see one of the men was white because he could see the skin around his eyes.

Police said Smollett hired two men, both of whom are black, to attack him. Smollett was accused of paying the men $3,500.

Police said the men are brothers Abimbola "Abel" and Olabinjo "Ola" Osundairo, and one of them had worked on Empire. An attorney for them has said the brothers agreed to help Smollett because of their friendship with him and the sense that he was helping their careers.

Before the attack, police said, Smollett sent a letter that threatened him to the Chicago studio where Empire is shot. The FBI, which is investigating that letter, has declined to comment.

