American League Central preview capsules

Cleveland Indians

2018 91-71, first place, lost to Houston in ALDS

MANAGER Terry Francona (seventh season)

HE’S HERE 1B-DH Carlos Santana, OF Carlos Gonzalez, DH Hanley Ramirez, OF-1B Jake Bauers, C Kevin Plawecki, OF Jordan Luplow, RHP Chih-Wei Hu, RHP Nick Wittgren, LHP Oliver Perez, INF Ryan Flaherty, C Dioner Navarro

HE’S OUTTA HERE OF Michael Brantley, DH Edwin Encarnacion, LHP Andrew Miller, RHP Cody Allen, C Yan Gomes, 1B Yonder Alonso, 3B Yandy Diaz, 2B Erik Gonzalez

PROJECTED LINEUP

POS.;PLAYER;BA;HR;RBI

SS;Francisco Lindor;.277;38;92

3B;Jose Ramirez;.270;39;105

CF;Leonys Martin;.251;9;29

1B;Carlos Santana;.229;24;86

LF;Jake Bauers;.201;11;48

DH;Hanley Ramirez;.254;6;29

2B;Jason Kipnis;.230;18;75)

C;Roberto Perez;.168;2;19

RF;Tyler Naquin;.264;3;23

STARTING ROTATION

PITCHER;W-L;ERA;SO

RH Corey Kluber;20-7;2.89;222

RH Trevor Bauer;12-6;2.21;221

RH Carlos Carrasco;17-10;3.38;231

RH Mike Clevinger;13-8;3.02;207

RH Shane Bieber;11-5;4.55;118

CLOSER

PITCHER;W-L;ERA;SV

LH Brad Hand;2-5;2.75;32

OUTLOOK Despite all the offseason subtractions, a fourth consecutive AL Central title still looks likely — it just wouldn’t be enough. Close no longer counts for a franchise and fan base that has waited since 1948 to celebrate a World Series title. The loss of Encarnacion, Brantley and Alonso has left a major power void that will need to be filled, and the Indians must find new ways to score other than home runs. Once July rolls around, they could again be tempted to deal Kluber or Bauer for a big bat. Lindor’s uncertain future in Cleveland — he’s under contract control through 2021 — has ramped up the urgency to win it all soon.

Minnesota Twins

2018 78-84, second place

MANAGER Rocco Baldelli (first season)

HE’S HERE INF Marwin Gonzalez, DH-OF Nelson Cruz, 2B Jonathan Schoop, RHP Blake Parker, 1B C.J. Cron, LHP Martin Perez

HE’S OUTTA HERE Manager Paul Molitor, 1B Joe Mauer, OF-DH Robbie Grossman, 1B-DH Logan Morrison, 2B Logan Forsythe, RHP Ervin Santana, RHP Matt Belisle, RHP Alan Busenitz

PROJECTED LINEUP

POS.;PLAYER;BA;HR;RBI

RF;Max Kepler;.224;20;58

SS;Jorge Polanco;.288;6;42

DH;Nelson Cruz;.256;37;97

LF;Eddie Rosario;.288;24;77

3B;Marwin Gonzalez;.247;16;68

1B;C.J. Cron;.253;30;74

2B;Jonathan Schoop;.233;21;61

C;Jason Castro;.143;1;3

CF;Byron Buxton;.156;0;4

STARTING ROTATION

PITCHER;W-L;ERA;SO

RH Jose Berrios;12-11;3.84;202

RH Kyle Gibson;10-13;3.62;179

RH Jake Odorizzi;7-10;4.49;162

RH Michael Pineda (did not pitch while recovering from Tommy John surgery)

LH Martin Perez;2-7;6.22;52

CLOSER

PITCHER;W-L;ERA;SV

RH Trevor May;4-1;3.20;3

OUTLOOK Baldelli, who at 37 is the youngest manager in the majors, spent the last eight seasons either on the coaching staff or working in the front office with the one of the game’s most innovative organizations, the Tampa Bay Rays. Baldelli has brought a fresh source of energy and ideas the Twins are banking on to help bring out the best in their young players, with the underperformance of Buxton and Sano remaining one of the biggest issues for the club to resolve. Buxton, the second pick in the 2012 draft, added muscle over the offseason and has had a strong spring at the plate. One of the fastest players in baseball only needs to be an average hitter for him to make a big impact, with his game-changing ability with the glove and run-generating speed on the basepaths. The additions of Cruz, Cron, Gonzalez and Schoop have quietly boosted the power-hitting potential, and this could be one of the most balanced and productive lineups in the league. If Berrios takes another step forward from his All-Star season, Odorizzi improves on his underwhelming debut and rotation newcomers Pineda and Perez rack up some innings, the Twins could give the Indians a run for the AL Central after finishing 13 games out last year.

Detroit Tigers

2018 64-98, third place

MANAGER Ron Gardenhire (second season)

HE’S HERE 2B Josh Harrison, LHP Matt Moore, RHP Tyson Ross, SS Jordy Mercer, 2B Brandon Dixon

HE’S OUTTA HERE DH Victor Martinez, SS Jose Iglesias, LHP Francisco Liriano, C James McCann, RHP Alex Wilson, C Jarrod Saltalamacchia, RHP Artie Lewicki

PROJECTED LINEUP

POS.;PLAYER;BA;HR;RBI

2B;Josh Harrison;.250;8;37

3B;Jeimer Candelario;.224;19;54

RF;Nicholas Castellanos;.298;23;89

1B;Miguel Cabrera;.299;3;22

LF;Christin Stewart;.267;2;10

DH;Niko Goodrum;.245;16;53

C;Grayson Greiner;.219;0;12

SS;Jordy Mercer;.251;6;39

CF;JaCoby Jones;.207;11;34

STARTING ROTATION

PITCHER;W-L;ERA;SO

RH Jordan Zimmermann;7-8;4.52;111

LH Matthew Boyd;9-13;4.39;159

LH Matt Moore;3-8;6.79;86

RH Tyson Ross;8-9;4.15;122

RH Spencer Turnbull;0-2;6.06;15

CLOSER

PITCHER;W-L;ERA;SV

RH Shane Greene;4-6;5.12;32

OUTLOOK At the big league level, it might not be pretty. The Tigers managed to finish third last year because the White Sox and Royals both reached triple-digit losses. Detroit isn’t likely to be much better this season, especially after right-hander Michael Fulmer was told this month he should have Tommy John surgery. The Tigers have a new middle of the infield with Harrison and Mercer, and Moore and Ross are interesting additions to the pitching staff, but the best-case scenario here is probably a surprising run at .500. One reason to watch Detroit is to follow Cabrera’s pursuit of 500 home runs, but he’s 35 away and is coming off biceps surgery.

Chicago White Sox

2018 62-100, fourth place

MANAGER Rick Renteria (third season)

HE’S HERE RHP Ivan Nova, 1B-DH Yonder Alonso, RHP Kelvin Herrera, RHP Alex Colome, OF Jon Jay, C James McCann, OF Brandon Guyer, RHP Ervin Santana

HE’S OUTTA HERE OF Avisail Garcia, DH-INF Matt Davidson, RHP James Shields

PROJECTED LINEUP

POS.;PLAYER;BA;HR;RBI

RF;Jon Jay;.268;3;40

3B;Yoan Moncada;.235;17;61

1B;Jose Abreu;.265;22;78

DH Yonder Alonso;.250;23;83

C;Welington Castillo;.259;6;15

LF;Daniel Palka;.240;27;67

SS;Tim Anderson;.240;20;64

2B;Yolmer Sanchez;.242;8;55

CF;Adam Engel;.235;6;29

STARTING ROTATION

PITCHER;W-L;ERA;SO

LH Carlos Rodon;6-8;4.18;90

RH Reynaldo Lopez;7-10;3.91;151

RH Lucas Giolito;10-13;6.13;125

RH Ivan Nova;9-9;4.19;114

RH Ervin Santana;0-1;8.03;16

CLOSER

PITCHER;W-L;ERA;SV

RH Kelvin Herrera;2-3;2.44;17

OUTLOOK The White Sox hoped to kick a rebuilding project entering its third season into a higher gear by signing Bryce Harper or Manny Machado in free agency. They came away empty-handed when it came to the star sluggers, though they did get Machado’s brother-in-law (Alonso) and friend (Jay). The White Sox have six consecutive losing seasons and are coming off their highest loss total since the 1970 team dropped a franchise-record 106 games. They also struck out more times than any other team in big league history. Besides missing out on Harper and Machado, the White Sox won’t have pitcher Michael Kopech this year. He’s recovering from Tommy John surgery. But a strong showing by prized prospect Eloy Jimenez in the outfield, a few steps forward by Moncada, Giolito, Rodon and Anderson, and the rise of pitcher Dylan Cease in the minors would certainly ease some of the sting.

Kansas City Royals

2018 58-104, fifth place

MANAGER Ned Yost (10th season)

HE’S HERE OF Billy Hamilton, RHP Brad Boxberger, INF-OF Chris Owings, RHP Chris Ellis, C Martin Maldonado

HE’S OUTTA HERE RHP Brandon Maurer, RHP Nate Karns, RHP Jason Hammel

PROJECTED LINEUP

POS.;PLAYER;BA;HR;RBI

SS;Adalberto Mondesi;.276;14;37

2B;Whit Merrifield;.304;12;60

LF;Alex Gordon;.245;13;54

1B;Ryan O’Hearn;.262;12;30

DH;Jorge Soler;.265;9;28

3B;Hunter Dozier;.229;11;34

RF;Chris Owings;.206;4;22

CF;Billy Hamilton;.236;4;29

C;Martin Maldonado;.276;9;44

STARTING ROTATION

PITCHER;W-L;ERA;SO

RH Brad Keller;9-6;3.08;96

RH Jake Junis;9-12;4.37;164

LH Danny Duffy;8-12;4.88;141

RH Ian Kennedy;3-9;4.66;105

RH Jorge Lopez;2-5;5.03;38

CLOSER

PITCHER;W-L;ERA;SV

RH Wily Peralta;1-0;3.67;14

OUTLOOK Improve upon their 104-loss season. The Royals were actually pretty good down the stretch, when they jettisoned a bunch of aging veterans and began leaning on youth. It hurts that they lost six-time All-Star catcher Salvador Perez to reconstructive elbow surgery in spring training, but the reality is Kansas City is still at least a year or two from competing for a playoff spot. If the youngsters continue to progress, and a speed-speed-speed approach to the lineup pays off, the hope is that they can approach the .500 mark this season.