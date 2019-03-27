American League East preview capsules

Boston Red Sox

2018 108-54, first place, World Series champions

MANAGER Alex Cora (second season)

HE’S HERE OF Gorkys Hernandez, RHP Jenrry Mejia

HE’S OUTTA HERE RHP Craig Kimbrel, RHP Joe Kelly, 2B Ian Kinsler

PROJECTED LINEUP

POS.;PLAYER;BA;HR;RBI

LF;Andrew Benintendi;.290;16;87

RF;Mookie Betts;.346;32;80

DH;J.D. Martinez;.330;43;130

SS;Xander Bogaerts;.288;23;103

1B;Steve Pearce;.284;11;42

3B;Rafael Devers;.240;21;66

2B;Dustin Pedroia;.091;0;0

C;Christian Vazquez;.207;3;16

CF;Jackie Bradley Jr.;.234;13, 59

STARTING ROTATION

PITCHER;W-L;ERA;SO

LH Chris Sale;12-4;2.11;237

LH David Price;16-7;3.58;177

RH Nathan Eovaldi;6-7;3.81;101

RH Rick Porcello;17-7;4.28;190

LH Eduardo Rodriguez;13-5;3.82;146

CLOSER

PITCHER;W-L;ERA;SV

RH Matt Barnes;6-4;3.65;0

OUTLOOK After a franchise-record 108 victories last season, the only box left for the Red Sox to check is back-to-back World Series championships. They haven’t done that since 1915-16.

New York Yankees

2018 100-62, second place, wild card, lost to Boston in ALDS

MANAGER Aaron Boone (second season)

HE’S HERE LHP James Paxton, RHP Adam Ottavino, INF DJ LeMahieu, SS Troy Tulowitzki, LHP Gio Gonzalez

HE’S OUTTA HERE RHP David Robertson, OF Andrew McCutchen, RHP Sonny Gray, RHP Lance Lynn, INF Neil Walker, INF Ronald Torreyes, SS Adeiny Hechavarria, LHP Justus Sheffield

PROJECTED LINEUP

POS.;PLAYER;BA;HR;RBI

CF;Brett Gardner;.236;12;45

RF;Aaron Judge;.278;27;67

LF;Giancarlo Stanton;.266;38;100

1B;Luke Voit;.322;15;36

C;Gary Sanchez;.186;18;53

DH;Greg Bird;.199;11;38

3B;Miguel Andujar;.297;27;92

2B;Gleyber Torres;.271;24;77

SS;Troy Tulowitzki (missed 2018 season due to injury)

STARTING ROTATION

PITCHER;W-L;ERA;SO

RH Masahiro Tanaka;12-6;3.75;159

LH James Paxton;11-6;3.76;208

LH J.A. Happ;17-6;3.65;193

RH Luis Severino;19-8;3.39;220

LH CC Sabathia;9-7;3.65;140

CLOSER

PITCHER;W-L;ERA;SV

LH Aroldis Chapman;3-0;2.45;32

OUTLOOK The Yankees set a major league record with 267 home runs last year, three more than the 1997 Mariners, and if healthy for much of the season they could break the mark again. New York hopes a deep bullpen can overcome a rotation already reshuffled before opening day due to injuries to Severino (out through April because of right shoulder inflammation) and Sabathia (sidelined first few weeks because of knee surgery). The Yankees also hope Sanchez and Bird rebound from dreadful seasons, Torres and Andujar have stellar sophomore campaigns, Stanton settles in after a subpar-for-him first season in pinstripes and Clint Frazier rebounds from a concussion that sidelined him for much of 2018. Given all the injuries to starting pitchers, the Yankees might use Chad Green and Jonathan Holder as openers early in the season until Sabathia and Gonzalez are ready to join the rotation.

Tampa Bay Rays

2018 90-72, third place

MANAGER Kevin Cash (fifth season)

HE’S HERE RHP Charlie Morton, C Mike Zunino, OF Avisail Garcia, INF Yandy Diaz, OF Guillermo Heredia, RHP Emilio Pagan

HE’S OUTTA HERE Coaches Rocco Baldelli and Charlie Montoyo — left to become managers of the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays, respectively — OF Mallex Smith, 1B-OF Jake Bauers, RHP Sergio Romo, 1B C.J. Cron, RHP Chih-Wei Hu, OF Carlos Gomez, C Adam Moore, LHP Vidal Nuno

PROJECTED LINEUP

POS.;PLAYER;BA;HR;RBI

RF;Austin Meadows;.292;5;13

LF;Tommy Pham;.275;21;63

1B;Ji-Man Choi;.263;10;32

DH;Avisail Garcia;.276;19;49

3B;Matt Duffy;.294;4;44

2B Joey Wendle;.300;7;61

CF;Kevin Kiermaier;.217;7;29

SS;Willy Adames;.278;10;34

C Mike Zunino;.201;20;44

STARTING ROTATION

PITCHER;W-L;ERA;SO

LH Blake Snell;21-5;1.89;221

RH Charlie Morton;15-3;3.13;201

RH Tyler Glasnow;2-7;4.27;136

LH Ryan Yarbrough;16-6;3.91;128

RH Yonny Chirinos;5-5;3.51;75

CLOSER

PITCHER;W-L;ERA;SV

LH Jose Alvarado;1-6;2.39;8

OUTLOOK Winning 90 games despite a massive roster overhaul has heightened expectations for a young team that wants to prove last season wasn’t a fluke. The Rays went 41-25 after the All-Star break, including 19-9 in September, and feel they have everything necessary — pitching, defense and the prospect for an improved offense — to close the distance between themselves and division rivals Boston and New York to contend for a playoff berth. The lineup will have a different look with the addition of Garcia and Zunino. Diaz and Meadows are young players who will be given opportunities to make an impact, as will Pham, who hit .343 with 7 home run and 22 RBI over 39 games after being acquired from St. Louis in a trade.

Toronto Blue Jays

2018 73-89, fourth place

MANAGER Charlie Montoyo (first season)

HE’S HERE RHP Clay Buchholz, INF Freddy Galvis, RHP Matt Shoemaker, RHP David Phelps, LHP Clayton Richard, RHP Bud Norris, RHP John Axford, INF Eric Sogard, RHP Jason Adam

HE’S OUTTA HERE Manager John Gibbons, C Russell Martin, RHP Marco Estrada, SS Troy Tulowitzki, INF Aledmys Diaz, INF Yangervis Solarte, RHP Oliver Drake, RHP Tyler Clippard, OF Dwight Smith Jr

PROJECTED LINEUP

POS.;PLAYER;BA;HR;RBI

RF;Randal Grichuk;.245;25;61

2B;Lourdes Gurriel Jr.;.281;11;35

1B;Justin Smoak;.242;25;77

DH;Kendrys Morales;.249;21;57

LF Teoscar Hernandez;.239;22;57

3B;Brandon Drury;.169;1;10

CF;Kevin Pillar;.255;15;59

SS;Freddy Galvis;.248;13;67

C Danny Jansen;.247;3;8

STARTING ROTATION

PITCHER;W-L;ERA;SV

RH Marcus Stroman;4-9;5.54;77

RH Matt Shoemaker;2-2;4.94;33

RH Aaron Sanchez;4-6;4.89;86

LH Ryan Borucki;4-6;3.87;67

LH Clayton Richard;7-11;5.33;108

CLOSER

PITCHER;W-L;ERA;SV

RH Ken Giles;0-3;4.65;26

OUTLOOK The Blue Jays can expect some growing pains as they take the first steps of a youth movement and rebuild. The centerpiece is star prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who will miss the beginning of the season because of a strained left oblique. Once healthy and ready for his big league debut, Guerrero could immediately add a dangerous bat to the lineup. While he certainly looks ready to hit at the major league level, there are still several questions to be answered about Toronto’s other young players.

Baltimore Orioles

2018 47-115, fifth place

MANAGER Brandon Hyde (first season).

HE’S HERE RH Nate Karns, INF Richie Martin, INF Rio Ruiz, C Jesus Sucre, INF Hanser Alberto, SS Alcides Escobar, OF Dwight Smith Jr., INF Drew Jackson.

HE’S OUTTA HERE Manager Buck Showalter, OF Adam Jones, INF Tim Beckham, C Caleb Joseph, DH Pedro Alvarez, LHP Donnie Hart.

PROJECTED LINEUP

POS.;PLAYER;BA;HR;RBI

CF;Cedric Mullins;.235;4;11

2B;Jonathan Villar;.258;8;24

DH;Mark Trumbo;.261;17;44

1B;Chris Davis;.168;16;49

LF;Trey Mancini;.242;24;58

3B;Renato Nunez;.275;7,;20

RF;Joey Rickard;.244;8;23

C Pedro Severino;1.68;2.15

SS Richie Martin;Rule 5 pick from Oakland

STARTING ROTATION

PITCHER;W-L;ERA;SO

RH Alex Cobb;5-15;4.90;102

RH Dylan Bundy;8-16;5.45;184

RH Andrew Cashner;4-15;5.29;99

RH Mike Wright;4-2;5.55;74

RH David Hess;3-10;4.88;74

CLOSER

PITCHER;W-L;ERA;SV

RH Mychal Givens;0-7;3.99;9

OUTLOOK The Orioles are in full rebuilding mode under Hyde and first-year GM Mike Elias. Untradeable veterans Davis and Trumbo stand in the middle of a lineup filled with players learning on the job, although Villar showed signs of promise after being acquired last summer from the Brewers. It’s essential that Cobb, Bundy and Cashner rebound from horrible seasons, or Baltimore will likely lose 100 games for the second year in a row. The goal for the Orioles is to be competitive and provide evidence that this overhaul has the potential to pay off down the road.