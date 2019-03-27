Sections
Arkansas panel advances private school scholarships bill

by The Associated Press | Today at 2:09 p.m. 1comment

LITTLE ROCK — An Arkansas Senate panel has endorsed a $3 million proposal to turn tax credits into scholarships for private schools after the governor said he supports the measure.

The Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee on Wednesday endorsed the proposal , which would create an income tax credit for contributions to approved organizations that award scholarships to private K-12 schools. The scholarships would go toward low-income or disabled students, as well as foster children or children of Armed Forces members.

Education groups oppose the measure, saying it's effectively a voucher program directing state money to private schools.

The proposal comes as another measure to fund a $3.5 million voucher pilot program in Pulaski County is pending before a Senate committee. Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he prefers that measure, but supports either bill.

  • BobfromMarion
    March 27, 2019 at 2:41 p.m.

    By all means let's drain as much money from public schools as we possibly can. Then we can complain about the lousy job they have been doing.

    I'm all for private schools for those that want them. I'm not for finding ways for the tax payers to fund the private schools by reducing the amount of tax dollars that they owe in taxes which go to support public schools.

