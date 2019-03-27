Armed robbers injure 2 in Little Rock pizza restaurant holdup, police say

A pair of armed robbers made off with cash from a Little Rock pizzeria after pistol-whipping a manager Wednesday evening when the worker pulled out his own gun, authorities said.

Responding officers met with the 35-year-old manager and a customer who told them that two men wearing red bandanas entered the Papa Johns at 9222 Stagecoach Road around 8:30 p.m., demanded cash and flashed a handgun, according to the police report.

The robbers brought the manager and the 59-year-old customer into a bathroom where the manager pulled out his own gun, police said.

The assailants rushed him trying to take his gun away before striking him in the head with a handgun and pepper-spraying the manager and customer, according to the report.

Police said they fled the store with cellphones and an unknown amount of cash.

Medical staff treated the manager and customer for their injuries at the store but neither needed to go to the hospital.

Police had made no arrests at the time of the report.