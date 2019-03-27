No recipe required: 13 things to make to boost your culinary confidence

As the food editor of The New York Times and the founding editor of NYT Cooking, I spend a lot of time bringing together cooks, reporters, chefs and critics to lay out strict instructions for how best to prepare specific dishes. These recipes take a particular form: a list of ingredients followed by step-by-step directions for how to use them to result in a finished dish. I think of these recipes as sheet music, a form of notation that allows home cooks to re-create the cooking of others, just as a printed chord chart allows Mike from Sheboygan to play The Beatles repertoire in his den, passingly well.

But I don't just cook with recipes, and I am not alone. Indeed, cooking without recipes is a kitchen skill same as cutting vegetables into dice or flipping an omelet. It's a proficiency to develop, a way to improve your confidence in the kitchen and to make the act of cooking fun when sometimes it seems like a chore.

For the past four years I included one of these no-recipe recipes every Wednesday edition of What to Cook, a newsletter I write for The Times. What follows are some highlights from that archive, suggestions for things you might cook yourself or for as many people you have or don't have at the table, as you like.

Fettuccine With Ricottaand a Fistful of Mint

Set a pot of nicely salted water over high heat to boil. When it does, add the fettuccine, then get the rest of your dinner ready as it cooks to al dente. Chop up a fistful of mint and a small shallot if you have one (half a small onion if you don't), mix them into a cup or two of fresh ricotta, then loosen the mixture with a healthy drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil and a squeeze of lemon juice. Add some salt and pepper to taste, perhaps a shake of red pepper. When the pasta's done, which'll be about the same time as you're done with the sauce, drain it in a colander (reserve a little bit of the pasta cooking water to help smooth out the sauce as it comes together) and add it to a big warm bowl, then fold the cheese into it, mixing gently. Serve to adoration.

Barbecued Shrimp Photo by David Malosh (The New York Times)

Barbecued Shrimp

In New Orleans, barbecued shrimp aren't cooked on a grill. They're sauteed with salt and pepper, then tossed in butter-mounted Worcestershire sauce with lemon, sometimes with a splash of cream. I crank the oven to 450 degrees and make the sauce on the stovetop: diced shallots sauteed in butter, a healthy quarter-cup or so of Worcestershire, a little thyme, paprika and cayenne, some salt and then a whole lot more butter, cut into the pan a knob at a time and whisked into velvet. I add to that a splash of cream and a few more healthy cranks of black pepper. Then I roast the shrimp on a greased pan in the oven under a shower of salt and yet more pepper, and serve it on a warm platter with the sauce spooned over the top. Rice, green beans and plenty of good, crusty bread for mopping up make it an ambrosial meal.

Even in New Orleans, there's no clear agreement on why this dish is called barbecued shrimp.

New Mexican Hot Dish Photo by David Malosh (The New York Times)

New Mexican Hot Dish

I've been cooking enchiladas con carne ever since Robb Walsh taught me how to make them in the kitchen of his El Real Tex-Mex Cafe in Houston. But I can't say I make them the way he taught me any longer.

First, saute a pound or so of ground beef in a splash of oil, with a little flour and a pinch of salt, then set it aside. Use the same pan to cook chopped onion, garlic and jalapeno. Return the meat to the pan, and hit it with chile powder, ground cumin and oregano, to taste. Add chopped tomatoes and a little water to loosen everything up. Let it reduce a little.

Meanwhile, heat the oven to 425, and grab a casserole dish. You'll need corn tortillas as well, and grated cheese — I like a mixture of Cheddar and American. Sue me.

Enchiladas can be a drag to assemble. So do as the New Mexicans do, and stack rather than roll. I put a little chili in the bottom of the casserole, warm my tortillas in a dry skillet and lay them across the chili as if building the first layer of a lasagna. Then I do that again and again, and finish with the remaining chili and cheese. Bake in the oven until everything's bubbling. Serve with chopped raw onions, sour cream and salsa on the side. Enchilada casserole, Hon. New Mexican hot dish. I'm telling you, you could make it tonight.

I hear your squawks of protest! American cheese is not cheese. We should not be eating these processed foods. But I really do find that it helps stabilize the whole meltiness situation, so I call for it. You don't need to use it if you don't want to. This isn't even a recipe!

Oven-Roasted Chicken With Caramelized Onions and Croutons Photo by David Malosh (The New York Times)

Oven-Roasted Chicken With Caramelized Onions and Croutons

This one came to me from great New York Times food reporter Julia Moskin. Scatter a bunch of sliced onions and shallots across the oiled bottom of a large pan, then put a bunch of chicken thighs on top, skin-side up. Season the thighs with salt and pepper, then slide the pan into a 425-degree oven to roast until the chicken is crisp on top and cooked through, about 35 minutes. Shake the pan every so often, and add wine or stock if the onions are browning too fast. Meanwhile, make some croutons from good, chewy olive-oil-tossed bread, toasting them until golden in a pan or in the oven alongside the chicken. They can be cut or torn up — no matter. Put the croutons on a warm platter, dump the contents of the roasting pan over the top and arrange the chicken on top of that, mixed with bitter greens.

Freestyle Oven Roasted Chicken Parm Photo by David Malosh (The New York Times)

Freestyle Roasted Chicken Parm

You don't need much here: bone-in chicken thighs, canned crushed tomatoes, mozzarella, a little Parmigiano-Reggiano or pecorino, zest from a lemon, olive oil and red-pepper flakes, maybe a few snips of basil if you can find any. (If you can't, don't worry, it will still kill.)

Toss the chicken in salt, pepper, zest, red-pepper flakes and a few glugs of olive oil, then get them on a greased sheet pan or two in a 425-degree oven, skin-side up, spreading them out as much as you can manage. While the chicken roasts, warm the tomatoes on the stove with a splash of olive oil and a little black pepper. Watch the chicken get well and truly crisped — it'll take around 35 or 40 minutes — and then place a nice slice of mozzarella on each one to melt. (Activate the broiler, if you like, but I prefer the gentle style.) Spoon warm tomato sauce onto each plate, then top with a cheese-covered chicken thigh, some sprinkled parmesan and a few torn pieces of basil. Sauteed greens would go nicely on the side.

Roasted Fish with Ginger, Scallions and Soy Photo by David Malosh (The New York Times)

Roasted Fish With Ginger, Scallions and Soy

Buy a few filets of the white-fleshed fish you like best (I like fluke, myself), then put a sheet pan in a 425-degree oven and let it get hot. Make a sauce in a small bowl: a few tablespoons of soy sauce for each one of rice wine or sherry, and a heap of minced or grated ginger, and plenty of thinly sliced scallions. You could put some garlic in there, if you like, and a dash of hot chile oil or sesame oil. Salt and pepper the fish, then pull the hot sheet pan out of the oven and get some neutral oil on it. Add the fish to the hot pan carefully, put it in the oven and roast for a minute or so, then paint the sauce onto the filets and cook for a minute or so longer, until the fish has just cooked through. Serve with rice and greens. And I bet it'd make a good sandwich.

Would this dish work well with salmon? It would, although it'll take slightly longer to cook.

To make it into a sandwich, fold the fish into a sliced-open, toasted baguette, with a slather of mayonnaise, some lightly pickled carrots and a lot of cilantro.

Grilled Broccoli With Soy Sauce, Maple Syrup and Balsamic Vinegar Photo by David Malosh (The New York Times)

Grilled Broccoli With Soy Sauce, Maple Syrup and Balsamic Vinegar

This is a good one to have in your back pocket when you're cooking burgers and dogs on the grill; it's a no-recipe version of a dish that I first learned of from Brooklyn restaurateur Joe Carroll. Toss broccoli florets in equal parts soy sauce and balsamic vinegar, a generous dash of maple syrup and a splash of neutral oil, then grill (or broil) until they're soft and crunchy. Serve them under a scattering of red-pepper flakes and sesame seeds. Never mind hot dogs or anything else, actually. I could go for that broccoli on white rice and call it dinner, full stop.

You should swap the broccoli for cauliflower sometime.

You can replace the balsamic vinegar with butter, if you're feeling plucky.

Ham and Cheese Pasta With a Handful of Peas Photo by David Malosh (The New York Times)

Ham and Cheese Pasta With a Handful of Peas

Pick up a box of large shells -- the ones the size of a knuckle, so they hold a little pasta water in them. Pick up a ham steak and dice it. Pick up a bag of frozen peas as well. You'll need a block of good Swiss if you can find it, or some Jarlsberg if you can't. (Hey, it melts like a dream.)

Set a large pot of salted water to boil, and prepare your pasta. While it cooks, get to work on the next burner, browning the ham in a pat of good unsalted butter in a skillet. Offstage, grate about a cup of cheese into a large serving bowl. When the pasta has been cooked for just shy of the time called for on its packaging, throw in a handful of peas, cook another minute, then drain, reserving a little cooking water. Toss the whole mess into the cheese, along with the hot ham, another pat or two of butter and a splash of the pasta water. Watch as the cheese goes soft and ribbony in the heat, and the fat of the ham mingles with the butter and the pasta water, and the shells pick up some of it and grab peas in their valves. Shave some parmesan over the top. Don't you want to eat that right now?

Rice and Beans With Extras Photo by David Malosh (The New York Times)

Rice and Beans With Extras

Maybe tonight is calling for simple rice and beans, with limes to squeeze over the plate, warm tortillas to scoop up the food? First, rinse a cup or two of rice and cook as you usually do. As it steams away, dice an onion and sweat it in a saucepan with a drizzle or two of olive oil set over medium-high heat. When the onion begins to go translucent, add a few cloves of garlic and, if you'd like, some crumbled sausage, ground beef or lamb, then cook until it has started to crisp and the onion has started to caramelize. Add a healthy dusting of cumin, some salt and pepper to taste, and allow it all to go muddy and fragrant. Splash the mixture with the orange juice, maybe half a cup, and allow it to cook down, almost to syrup.

Then add a big can of black beans (drained, please) and stir to combine, turning down the heat and allowing the flavors to come together, perhaps using a spoon to mash some of the beans as they cook. Serve it all on top of the finished rice, adorned with wedges of lime and accompanied by warmed tortillas or buttered toast. I like some pickled jalapenos, cilantro and hot sauce on there, too.

Pickled jalapenos are a no-recipe recipe secret weapon. You can use them in salads or as garnish. A splash of their pickling liquid adds astringency to dressings and is excellent in vodka.

I've used pineapple juice in place of the orange juice, sometimes mango puree, sometimes a combination of the two or three, and red kidney beans in place of the black. A little ground coriander with the cumin? Sure!

Salmon with Barbecue Sauce and Hot Peppers Photo by David Malosh (The New York Times)

Baked Salmon With Barbecue Sauce and Hot Peppers

There are generally a few kinds of barbecue sauce in my refrigerator, leftovers from various experiments. That may be true for you as well. I bet there's a half-bottle of store-bought sauce, anyway, or a dusty unopened one in the pantry. Let's make dinner with it, and some salmon filets. Put the barbecue sauce in a small pot on the stove over medium heat, then turn the oven to 400. Roughly chop a few jarred pickled hot peppers into the sauce, and add a couple of pats of butter to silkify the situation. Warm that through while the oven heats, then salt and pepper the salmon filets and roast them skin-side down, on a lightly oiled sheet pan, for 10 or 12 minutes, or until they are just barely cooked through. Spoon the pepper-studded barbecue sauce over the top, and go to it!

Speedy Fish Chowder Photo by David Malosh (The New York Times)

Speedy Fish Chowder

This one calls for something in the neighborhood of a quarter- to half-pound of fish filets per person and works as well in the heat of South Florida as it does on the frozen Northern Plains. Dice a strip or two of bacon if you're a meat eater, or grab some butter if you are not (or use both if you are reckless). Add it to a Dutch oven set over medium-high heat and saute with a few handfuls of diced onions, carrots and potatoes until the onions have gone translucent. Hit the mixture with some salt and pepper and a flash of smoked paprika if you have it. If you can find good corn on the cob, that would be a fine addition. So would a cup of frozen kernels.

Do you have any fish stock? No? White wine? Surely you have water. Add enough liquid (of any combination of the above) so that the potatoes are almost swimming, then add a bay leaf and reduce the heat to a simmer. Allow the chowder to bubble along until the liquid has reduced by a third and the potatoes are tender. Add a splash or two of milk or cream and allow it to heat and thicken slightly. Now cut the filets into chunks and stir them in gently. Five minutes later: chowder. Serve with crusty bread.

I say to thicken the chowder with milk or cream. Use cream.

Steak Tacos With Pineapple Salsa Photo by David Malosh (The New York Times)

Steak Tacos With Pineapple Salsa

Get some fresh tortillas and a pound of skirt steak, then make salsa from mostly fresh or canned pineapple, pickled jalapenos and a healthy couple of shakes of chile powder, along with plenty of chopped cilantro. Shower the steaks with salt and pepper, and broil them for 2 to 3 minutes a side until they're perfect and rare (or however you like them cooked). Warm the tortillas. Grate some cheddar. Rest the steak, slice it, and serve with the tortillas, cheese and that awesome salsa. Anyone want to watch a movie after dinner? We have time.

Fresh corn tortillas? Or flour ones? Your choice! Either way, when you're at the store look for tortilla bags that have a little condensation in them. Those are the fresh ones.

Skirt steak used to be cheap. Now it costs as much as lobster. Try hanger or flank steak instead.

Pan Roasted Chicken Thighs with Chiles de Arbol Photo by David Malosh (The New York Times)

Pan-Roasted Chicken With Chiles de Arbol

Here is a riff on a recipe from Los Angeles chef Suzanne Goin, whose book Sunday Suppers at Lucques is an exacting and delicious guide to restaurant cooking at home. Simply brown some chicken thighs in olive oil and butter over medium heat in an oven-safe skillet, adding lots of fresh thyme leaves and a couple of crumbled chiles de arbol. Then apply a thin smear of mustard to each thigh, shower with buttered breadcrumbs and transfer the pan to the broiler to crisp the chicken into succulence. Serve alongside or on top of a pile of baby greens lightly dressed in lemon juice and olive oil, with some bread to mop up the juices. That's fine.

The combination of thyme and chiles de arbol, or red-pepper flakes if you can't find chiles, is a hallmark of Goin's cooking: It makes her food as Californian as it is French.

