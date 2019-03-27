DL Agim dominates up front

FAYETTEVILLE -- McTelvin Agim had an active day for the University of Arkansas on Tuesday.

Agim, a senior who is called "Sosa" by his teammates, spent a lot of the day in the Razorbacks' offensive backfield, doing a job on redshirt freshman right guard Ryan Winkel.

He also got face mask to face mask with quarterback Ben Hicks for a brief period after one play.

Agim's play was the strongest example of the energy Coach Chad Morris wanted to see coming out of spring break.

"I mean, Sosa is one of the best players I've been around in a long time," Hicks said. "He's a man among boys at times."

Added defensive back D'Vone McClure: "He's definitely a man among boys."

Morris said the coaching staff is angling to get Agim to play at a consistent level at all times.

"It's tough to block Sosa," he said. "Sosa has been disruptive all spring. One thing we ask of him is consistency. Can he continue to be this way and continue to play with the technique and the pad level we ask?"

Agim jumped the snap on one play and came at Winkel with considerable force. The impact bowled Winkel onto his back as some teammates whooped to recognize the intensity of the hit. Winkel got to his feet and gave Agim respect with a double index finger point.

Moments later, Agim was giving Hicks the business in a feisty exchange.

"At the end of the day, we're teammates," Hicks said. "I got competitive a little today and was chirping back at him. But it's all fun. When I get back to the locker room in a second we'll be fine. It's not a big deal."

Woods out

Sophomore receiver Mike Woods will miss the rest of spring drills because of surgery on his wrist.

Woods attended Tuesday's practice but went inside the Smith Center at some point during the workout.

"He'll be done the rest of spring," Coach Chad Morris said. "He'll be back in early summer."

Top play

One of the day's best plays during team periods came with backup quarterback Jack Lindsey at the controls. Lindsey dropped back and threw deep down the right sideline for Koilan Jackson, who got free for a long-distance touchdown.

The big pass play elicited big cheers from the offensive players.

"He's as smart a quarterback as we've got," Coach Chad Morris said of Lindsey. "He understands the offense. He's truly a coach out there on the field for these guys, and he's done a good job and got quite a few reps so far this spring as well. So I feel comfortable with Jack."

Personnel update

Tailback Rakeem Boyd, still dressed in yellow, has advanced to the point he was taking handoffs in group drills. Boyd, who is recovering from shoulder surgery, is expected back this summer.

"He looks fine," quarterback Ben Hicks said. "I wish we could have him out there right now. Obviously it hurts not having him out there. It hurts not having Devwah [Whaley] out there, either."

Whaley was in a green jersey Tuesday, an upgrade from his status in a yellow jersey prior to spring break.

Safeties Myles Mason and Micahh Smith were out of the green jerseys they were sporting just before the break.

The group of players in green (limited participation) jerseys included Whaley, tight end Grayson Gunter, linebacker Hayden Henry, offensive lineman Kirby Adcock and defensive end Courtre Alexander.

Left guard Austin Capps missed the practice due to the flu, giving junior-college transfer Myron Cunningham some first-team work.

"We hope to have him back Thursday," Coach Chad Morris said of Capps. "He's taken a lot of pride in his meetings and the notes he takes. Obviously, he's working really hard on the field, so I'm pleased with Austin."

Visitors

Former Razorbacks quarterback Quinn Grovey was among the observers Tuesday.

The entire coaching staff of the Tigres, an American football team at a university in Nuevo Leon, Mexico, made the trip north to observe the Razorbacks.

