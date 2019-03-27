Sections
Breaking: 1 killed after fertilizer truck explodes in south Arkansas; area evacuated after blast that was heard miles away
by Youssef Rddad, Josh Snyder | Today at 8:29 a.m. | Updated March 27, 2019 at 10:02 a.m. 2comments
story.lead_photo.caption A fertilizer truck that exploded left a large crater in U.S. 278 in southern Arkansas. (Photo by Arkansas Department of Transportation)

One person was killed when a fertilizer truck exploded in southern Arkansas Wednesday morning, causing a boom that was heard for miles and prompting an evacuation of the surrounding area, authorities said.

Arkansas Department of Emergency Management spokeswoman Melody Daniel confirmed the fatality and said at least two emergency responders were injured from the blast, which happened about 6:45 a.m. after the truck flipped on U.S. 278 near Arkansas 57. Daniel said the identity of the victim wasn’t immediately known.

Crews closed U.S. 278, and were evacuating people within a roughly one-mile radius of the blast.

“It looks like a bomb went off,” Camden Fire Chief Robert Medford said. “There’s a big hole in the ground on where the truck was at.”

Gallery: Fertilizer truck explosion in southern Arkansas

Capt. Adam LaDuke, patrol captain for the Ouachita County sheriff’s office, said officials are in a "holding pattern," letting the truck burn itself out before taking any further action. While at least one person from the fire department is watching the status of the blaze, other first responders withdrew to roughly a mile away after confirming nearby homes and other structures had been evacuated.

Once the flames disperse, responders will return to the scene, he said.

Assistant Chief Ron Nash said the tops of the surrounding pine trees were torn bare from the force of the blast, and that the concussion took out the windshield of a fire truck and a school bus. A command vehicle also received damage and some personnel were blown to the ground, he said.

According to Nash, the driver of the truck had not been located as of about 8 a.m., but personnel operating on both sides of the explosion are searching for the person.

County officials remained at the scene and were relaying information to the state Department of Emergency Management, Daniel said. Stephens Fire Department is also on the scene.

Check back for further details.

Comments

  • Knuckleball1
    March 27, 2019 at 9:29 a.m.

    Horrible for the person that died, but this can happen anywhere in the State of Arkansas this time of year with the farmers planting crops.
    ..............

    Most likely the fuel tanks on the truck leaked dieselfuel and it got to the fertilizer.. all it needed then was a spark.
    ...............................

    Driving through the Delta seeing people driving and texting with fertilizer trucks on the road is scary some days.. when the driver texting has a hard time staying between the ditches, speeding up and slowing down..

  • GeneralMac
    March 27, 2019 at 9:46 a.m.

    In the late 60's, long before Oklahoma City bombing, a friend of mine did an experiment at my farm using amonia nitrate fertilizer (34-0-0 ) soaked overnight in diesel fuel, and set off with a blasting cap.

    It was a blast I never will forget and straightened out a small creek in my pasture.
