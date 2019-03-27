Boyer stirs memories of ex-teammate King

The seventh in a series profiling the nine newest members of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony will be held Friday at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.

Jim King grabbed a rebound with one hand, and Fort Smith High School basketball coach Gayle Kaundart blew his whistle to get the attention of his players.

"He never talked during practice," King said.

The seventh in a series profiling the nine newest members of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony will be held Friday at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.

Jim King glance AGE 78 (Feb. 7, 1941) BIRTHPLACE Branch HIGH SCHOOL Fort Smith COLLEGE Tulsa FAMILY Wife, Tonya Rae King, who died March 29, 2017, after 53 years of marriage; son, Carey King; daughters, Camey Dill and Katie Henry; nine grandchildren NOTEWORTHY Has a home in McKinney, Texas, but is spending much of his time in Fort Smith with girlfriend Marilyn Patterson, a former high school classmate, who will accompany King to the Hall of Fame ceremony along with his children. … Played on two state championship basketball teams at Fort Smith High School under famed coach Gayle Kaundart. … Played at the University of Tulsa (first-team All-Missouri Valley in 1962, 1963). … No. 24 jersey retired at Tulsa and is a member of the University of Tulsa Hall of Fame. … Coached Athletes in Action (1973-1975) and Tulsa University (1975-1980). … Was succeeded at Tulsa by Nolan Richardson in 1980 after going 44-82 in five seasons. Richardson’s first Tulsa team won the NIT in 1981. … Scored 4,377 points in 607 regular-season NBA games. … Appeared in 73 NBA playoff games, twice reaching the NBA Finals, and averaged 8.2 points. 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists. … Played in the 1968 NBA All-Star Game. King’s NBA statistics SEASON;TEAM;GP;MPG;FG%;FT%;RPG;APG;PPG 1963–64;L.A. Lakers;60;12.7;.424;.653;1.9;1.8;3.9 1964–65;L.A. Lakers;77;21.7;.392;.781;2.8;2.3;6.3 1965–66;L.A. Lakers;76;19.7;.437;.817;2.7;2.9;7.5 1966–67;San Francisco;67;24.9;.418; .787;4.8;3.6;11.1 1967–68;San Francisco;54;32.3;.425;.810;4.5;4.2;16.6 1968–69;San Francisco;46;22.0;.348; .722;2.6;2.7;7.7 1969–70;San Francisco;3;35.0;.413;.786;5.3 3.3;16.3 1969–70;Cincinnati;31;9.2;.410;.815;1.5;1.4;2.9 1970–71;Chicago;55;11.7;.439;.810;1.2;1.4;4.8 1971–72;Chicago;73;13.9;.455;.788;1.1;1.4;5.7 1972–73;Chicago;65;12.1;.441;.846;1.2;1.2;4.2 10 SEASONS;4 TEAMS;607;18.4;418;.782;2.5;2.3;7.2

He did on this occasion.

Kaundart, noted for his success and his adherence to fundamentals, wasn't fond of flamboyant plays like the one King had just made.

King said Kaundart, who won 11 state championships in high school and one national championship at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith (Westark at the time), was such a stickler for basics that the Rebels would go six weeks without scrimmaging at the start of basketball season.

He wanted every player to dribble proficiently and shoot layups with either hand, play defense with ferocity, and grab rebounds no matter how tall they stood.

But King said Kaundart saw an opportunity to make a point to his players during that practice more than 60 years ago.

"Now, if you boys would go down there and help 'Country' milk his cows, maybe you can do that," King said, recalling Kaundart's words with a sense of pride that still resonates.

King, a hard-nosed defender and proficient ball-handler who learned to play all the positions on the floor, will be inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame on Friday -- not because he had the strongest hands in Sebastian County after years of milking the family's cow morning and night but because of the player he became.

"He was tougher than a junkyard dog," said Tommy Boyer, a former University of Arkansas basketball star who played with King in high school. "He had those big hands. He was strong. Fundamentally, there wasn't any better basketball player."

That King ended up going to college at Tulsa instead of Arkansas might explain his belated arrival into the Arkansas Hall of Fame, an honor Boyer received nearly 20 years ago.

"Out of sight, out of mind," said Boyer, the man most instrumental with bringing King's name out of the cobwebs. "Probably belonged in 20, 30 years ago."

King's college career was notable, twice earning first-team Missouri Valley Conference honors. He was so good that the Los Angeles Lakers drafted him in the second round of the 1963 draft with the 13th overall pick.

That King spent 10 productive seasons in the NBA -- including nine trips to the playoffs with the Lakers, San Francisco Warriors and Chicago Bulls -- might be reason enough for King's induction. But Boyer said King -- who received a scholarship offer from Arkansas coach Glen Rose after already committing to Tulsa coach Joe Swank in 1959 -- was more than a great basketball player.

"Here's what you've got to understand," Boyer said. "He is a person of incredible integrity and character. He made a commitment to Joe Swank. As much as he would have liked to come to Arkansas, he probably felt his commitment was stronger."

Boyer said there is no doubt King would have helped boost the Arkansas program.

"He would have been the missing link," Boyer said.

The depth of Fort Smith's talent, and the way it played -- holding foes to 28 points per game -- limited the exposure King was able to receive on a team that sent seven players to college basketball.

But the lessons learned under Kaundart at Fort Smith, King said, helped him make the Lakers' 1963 roster, where nine players were fighting for one spot.

It came down to one practice at Loyola Marymount College, where the Lakers held their tryout camp, when coach Fred Schaus blew the whistle with heat and smog suffocating the gym.

All the other players fell to the ground, but King was taught by Kaundart to never get off of his feet. He went down to the other end of the gym and worked on his ball-handling and free-throw shooting.

King didn't know it at the time, but Jerry West -- one of the NBA's all-time greats and already an established NBA star -- was watching in the stands with Schaus and team owner Bob Short.

"There's only one guy who can make us better," West reportedly said. "It's that kid."

That kid played three years for the Lakers, blossomed as a sixth man with the Warriors while making the All-Star team in 1968, and concluded his career on a Chicago Bulls team that averaged more than 50 victories per season but could never get past the Lakers in the playoffs.

King's career NBA scoring average, 7.2 ppg, is nondescript, but that he endured for 10 seasons during a time when players such as West, Elgin Baylor, Oscar Robertson and Rick Barry starred, and centers named Nate Thurmond, Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain roamed the lane is an accomplishment that is more than notable.

That resume made it easier for Boyer to promote the candidacy of his old friend.

"When I brought him up, some people would say, 'My God, where's he been?' "

"I'd say, 'You tell me.' "

Photo by Courtesy of Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame

Fort Smith’s Jim King played 10 seasons in the NBA for the Los Angeles Lakers, San Francisco Warriors and Chicago Bulls.

Sports on 03/27/2019