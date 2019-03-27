Fort Smith police chief resigns

Fort Smith Police Chief Nathaniel Clark submitted on Wednesday his letter of resignation to the city.

Clark has accepted a position elsewhere, Karen Santos, communications manager for the city of Fort Smith said. The resignation will go into effect on April 8.

"He's accomplished a lot both here and throughout his career," Santos said. "He's won state and national awards during his tenure here, and, I'm sure, was highly recruited."

Clark has served as chief of the Fort Smith Police Department since January 2017. He was the city’s first black police chief.

"I answered the call for a reform-minded chief; a visible leader with a a focus on community policing, crime reduction, and high professional standards," Clark wrote in his letter. "The landscape has changed over the past two years with new and different challenges and I am pleased with the fact we have implemented positive changes, endeavoring to the make the city of Fort Smith a safer place."

Clark's accomplishments included hiring the department's first African American female officer, promoting the first woman to sergeant in approximately 15 years, and hiring the most diverse recruits.

Clark succeeded Kevin Lindsey, who served as Fort Smith’s police chief from January 2007 to March 2016. He resigned after making a racially offensive comment during a meeting that a city employee overheard and reported to her supervisor.