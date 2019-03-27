Happy birthday. Financially, this year is a win. You'll earn a trophy -- a symbol of your work over the past three years.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Point yourself in the right direction and make a move -- any move, however small. Even falling in that direction is better than no movement at all.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Change is hard, so the saying goes, but is that really accurate? Change is the natural order, and by definition, the natural order takes no effort. It's not change that's hard. It's the way we resist it.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Frustration happens only because things aren't moving along as quickly as you had it in your head. In the words of one gorgeous Gemini, "When you relinquish the desire to have control over your future, you can have more happiness."

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Maybe you're not entirely popular for the things you express lately, but the only one who can please all the people all the time is someone who doesn't stand for anything.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Creative differences create waste. You've witnessed so much lost time and effort in too-many-cooks-in-the-kitchen-type scenarios. You'll save yourself a lot of trouble by tackling your creative project alone.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Owning things is work. You really don't want the responsibility that some possessions will require of you. You could handle it, but it would take focus away from what's good for you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You can build on a past success, though you won't exactly be able to repeat it. It's a new day, a new you. And a slightly different approach will be needed to keep this thing on track.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): People always need to know the reasons, or at least they think they do. If they don't know the reasons, they'll make them up just to satisfy the cognitive dissonance.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Who knows what the full expression of your personality would be if it were even possible to express it? But you feel it's your responsibility to at least try. You'll widen your range with new experiences.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Just a heads-up: People who seem to be involved in a dramatic situation on the regular are very likely to continue the trend, as it's a self-feeding cycle. Internal states influence external states and vice versa.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You may not know exactly what is sacred to other people, but if you assume there's something that is and go carefully from there, you're less likely to trip the triggers and awaken the consequences of disrespect.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Ideally, you would give what the world needs and put your time into things that will be meaningful to the masses. But who knows what the world needs? The world doesn't even know. So do what's meaningful to you.

