House OKs adding Bates, Cash statues to Capitol gallery

Without any debate, the Arkansas House on Tuesday voted to replace two statues at the U.S. Capitol with the likenesses of civil-rights leader Daisy Gatson Bates and musician Johnny Cash, settling one issue that has lingered throughout the session.

Senate Bill 75, by Sen. David Wallace, R-Leachville, proposed the new statues, which lawmakers say will be purchased with private funds. SB75 passed by a vote of 71-12, with six members voting present in the 100-member House.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson plans to sign the bill, a spokesman said Tuesday.

Lawmakers in both the House and Senate have been in near-total agreement that the two Arkansans now honored in the U.S. Capitol's statues collection -- Uriah Rose and James Paul Clarke -- should be replaced. Criticism of the pair has hinged on Clarke's segregationist attitudes, and the general lack of recognition of either figure, who were selected about a century ago.

Picking two new favorite Arkansans, however, has proved contentious.

Earlier in the session, Senate lawmakers made two selections through a secret-ballot process. Some House members said they were upset that the Senate made both picks without input from the House.

The House first considered SB75 on March 8, when it fell a single vote short of passage.

Most members who spoke against that bill on that day said they supported the choice of Bates, a civil rights leader who was involved in the 1957 desegregation of Little Rock's Central High School.

It was Cash, the rock 'n' roll musician, with whom they had a problem.

"The drugs, the alcohol, the women. ... I can't hold him up as a model for my children to look after," Rep. Doug House, R-North Little Rock, said in early March.

No such concerns were raised Tuesday, when the bill was reconsidered after having been sent back to committee.

"Same bill we had a week and a half ago," said the House sponsor of SB75, Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, R-Hermitage.

With the House nearing the end of its business for the day, about 4:30 p.m., no one raised objections and the bill quickly passed.

