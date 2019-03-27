Israel unleashes bombs in Gaza

Gaza City residents Tuesday inspect the remains of a multistory building destroyed by Israeli aircraft. Residents said the building belonged to a Hamas-affiliated insurance company.

JERUSALEM -- The Israeli army on Tuesday bombed several targets in the Gaza Strip and bolstered its forces along the volatile frontier as a truce with the territory's Hamas rulers showed signs of unraveling.

Palestinian militants responded with a new barrage of late-night rocket fire, setting the stage for a fresh round of fighting less than two weeks before Israel holds national elections.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cut short a visit to the U.S. and rushed back to Israel on Tuesday to deal with the crisis. After meeting with Netanyahu, Israel's military chief, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi, ordered an additional troop buildup along the border.

Netanyahu had been scheduled to give a speech in Washington to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. Instead, he addressed the group by satellite, telling them that over the previous 24 hours Israel had pounded militant sites in Gaza on a scale not seen since a 2014 war with Hamas.

"I can tell you, we are prepared to do a lot more," he said. "We will do what is necessary to defend our people and to defend our state."

The cross-border fighting was triggered by a rocket fired early Monday from Gaza that slammed into a house in central Israel and wounded seven people. The outbreak of violence comes just two weeks before Israeli elections.

Overnight, the Israeli air force pounded militant sites of Gaza's Hamas rulers and the smaller Islamic Jihad group. The targets included a multistory building in Gaza City that Israel said had served as a Hamas military intelligence headquarters and the office of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. Gaza's Health Ministry said seven Palestinians were wounded in the airstrikes.

Gaza militants responded by firing dozens of rockets into southern Israel, forcing residents to spend the night in shelters and canceling school across the region.

The fighting subsided by Tuesday morning, but the situation remained tense, with Israeli troops massed along the Gaza frontier and more forces heading to the area.

Senior Hamas official Ismail Radwan told reporters earlier Tuesday that the militant group had accepted a cease-fire plan with Israel, saying "we are committed to it" as long as Israel is. There was no immediate comment from Israel.

Netanyahu faced the difficult task of delivering a tough blow to Hamas while avoiding protracted fighting that could work against him on election day. He has come under heavy criticism from allies and opponents for what they say has been a failure to contain Gaza militants.

He has conducted indirect cease-fire talks through Egyptian mediators in recent months, and even allowed the delivery of millions of dollars of Qatari aid to Hamas to ease harsh conditions in the territory, which has been under an Israeli-Egyptian blockade since Hamas seized power in 2007.

Last year, the Israeli leader's decision to reach a cease-fire with Hamas after a similar flare-up almost led to the collapse of his government. Senior ministers in the ruling Likud party interviewed by Israeli media Tuesday stressed that Monday's airstrikes were just the start of a bigger military operation and that they were waiting for the prime minister's return to discuss further options.

Netanyahu faces pressure for tougher action from right-wing parties that he will need to form a coalition government if he wins the election. Some members of his own party also have called for a harsher response.

In an interview with Israel's Army Radio, Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely said she was waiting for Netanyahu to decide Israel's next steps but that she was in favor of targeted assassinations of senior Hamas officials.

Netanyahu's political rivals said a tougher hand was needed to deal with a situation that regularly sends thousands of Israelis into safe rooms and bomb shelters.

Netanyahu has indicated the election would not deter him from acting.

"Hamas needs to know that we will not hesitate to go in and take all necessary steps, regardless of anything, any date, other than Israel's security needs," he said after meeting with President Donald Trump.

Two weeks ago, rockets were fired from Gaza toward Israel's densely populated commercial capital of Tel Aviv, and the Israeli military struck back hard, seemingly headed toward all-out-conflict. But Gaza's Hamas leaders said the rocket fire was accidental and the fighting quickly subsided.

Israel and Hamas have fought three wars in the past decade. Although neither side appears to have an interest in another one, fighting could easily spin out of control.

In Gaza, Hamas is facing perhaps its toughest domestic test since seizing control of the coastal territory 12 years ago.

The blockade, combined with sanctions by the Palestinian Authority and mismanagement by the Hamas government, has fueled an economic crisis that has left Gaza with an unemployment rate above 50 percent.

Israeli troops and tanks sit at a gathering point Tuesday near the Gaza border in southern Israel as the army bolsters its forces along the Gaza frontier after a cross-border exchange of rocket fire and Israeli air attacks two weeks before Israeli elections.

