BRUMMETT ONLINE: 'Mayor Pete' emerges

That was a seminal moment during a break in NCAA tournament action Sunday.

CBS broke in to report that the attorney general had summarized that the Mueller Report found no collusion with Russia by President Trump and an uncertain conclusion on obstruction of justice.

Trump suddenly became less damaged. He appeared a winner. He seemed more legitimate.

Robert Mueller is a pro's pro. His work can be trusted, no matter what Trump said about him a week ago.

It is true that the full report ought to be released and could--and probably will--show information damaging to Trump. But, in the context of the more powerful headline, Democrats will look silly and divisive to cling to that.

If it's not impeachable, it's political noise.

No one ever thought Trump was above reproach. Above criminal removal from office--that's the operative standard. It's all he needs to be.

It also is true that the federal prosecutor in Manhattan remains hard at work on the full Michael Cohen angle that offers troublesome implications for Trump. But that's going to be what it's going to be, conceivably an indictment after Trump leaves the White House--meaning, now, a little more likely January 2025 than January 2021.

What's left for Democrats in the Trump-obsession arena is to assail this preposterous second-place president's disgraceful behavior and his obvious lack of suitability by temperament for the presidency.

But that's hardly new information. Hillary Clinton tried that tack and lost. And she made the case before we survived--so far, sort of--Trump's in-office infantility.

In view of all that, The New York Times published an unintentionally comedic headline Monday. It declared that the Mueller report will force the Democratic presidential candidates to turn now to ... issues.

Which ones? The economy? It's doing all right, tentatively. International affairs? There are no new wars. Trade and tariffs? Maybe, although many Democrats seem grudgingly agreeable to the modest changes negotiated in NAFTA now awaiting congressional approval.

Abortion? Social issues? Those are the same old wedges. They don't determine outcomes. They solidify bases.

A couple of liberal friends say the race against Trump surely will be lost with the defeatist attitude expressed here. But reality and defeatism are two entirely different dynamics.

Political races aren't won by the party storming out of the dressing room in the most fired-up frame of mind. They're won inevitably as marathons by candidates--Bill Clinton and Barack Obama come to mind, and, alas, Trump--who have something of new relevance to say to the voters and who make a connection that lasts until election day.

There is one issue re-emerging since Mueller’s report, thanks to the Trump administration itself. Its Justice Department has filed a federal court motion to invalidate the Affordable Care Act—all of it, from coverage of cancer patients’ pre-existing conditions to the state Medicaid expansions generally popular around the country.

If the Democrats can’t drive home that issue, then they deserve to lose.

That brings us to the 37-year-old gay-married mayor of South Bend, Ind.

Why mention off the top his sexual orientation? Well, he'd be the first president to bring a same-sex marriage partner to the White House. That would be kind of historic.

He is an Afghanistan war veteran. He is educated at Harvard, where he was a friend of a Little Rock lawyer-politician of some note, Clarke Tucker. He is a Rhodes Scholar.

His name is Pete Buttigieg. You pronounce it Boot-edge-edge, slurring the first "edge" and stressing the second.

This son of Notre Dame professors is smart. He is articulate. He is at ease. He is brand-new.

His eight years as mayor of South Bend, a troubled town, have been successful.

So this happened Sunday: An Emerson poll was released of Iowa Democratic voters and it showed Joe Biden at 25 and Bernie Sanders at 24, those being matters of name identification, and, in third place, at 11 percent, not Beto O'Rourke or Kamala Harris or Elizabeth Warren or Amy Klobuchar or Cory Booker, but "Mayor Pete" from South Bend.

Commentators are taking notice that Buttigieg talks about faith from a gay Episcopalian, or "Christian left," perspective; that he has said repeatedly that the time Democrats devote to obsessing on Trump is time they could better spend on talking to voters, and that one thing they could talk about is the loss of the identity of belonging to something--once a job--at a time when people are forced to adapt along the way to new types of work with new types of associations.

"Virtual" belonging may not qualify as real belonging.

Buttigieg says white nationalism has arisen from that kind of forced detachment. He says general political disaffection of the kind embracing Trumpism has more widely arisen.

Buttigieg says Democrats ought to be busy forging connections with beleaguered working people and designing other ways of "belonging," such as in and with communities.

With a less-damaged Trump and little to no help from Mueller, and with further obsessing on Trump risking the appearance of tiresome silliness, Democrats desperate to beat this unworthy monstrosity of a president have four options:

One is someone--Biden, basically--who is wholly tactical. Biden's calling card is that he is well-positioned, well-known, widely loved and experienced at appealing to the working-class voters in the upper Midwest who fled Hillary decisively for Trump.

The second is someone--"Mayor Pete," basically, but maybe O'Rourke--who appears fresh and candid and represents a strong generational and cultural pivot for the Democrats.

Buttigieg could be the real Beto. Millennials don't think his sexual orientation is something even to remark upon or think about, much less a political factor. And they have about had it with a Democratic Party led by the 70-somethings--Biden, Sanders, Pelosi, Schumer.

The third is to go all-in with socialism, with Sanders.

The fourth is that someone emerges in the Democratic field and connects with talent and a message--Harris, Warren, Klobuchar, Booker.

That's unless the fourth and second are the same--that the emerging force will be Beto or the real Beto, meaning Buttigieg.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.

Web only on 03/27/2019