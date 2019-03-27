Stephens Group buys Sound Seal Holdings

The Stephens Group LLC of Little Rock has closed its acquisition of Sound Seal Holdings Inc. of Agawam, Mass., Stephens Group said Tuesday.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Sound Seal is a leading manufacturer of acoustical noise control products including soundproof doors and windows, noise curtains and barriers, fabric wrapped wall panels, and ceiling panels.

IAC Acoustics, a division of Sound Seal, is the leading developer and manufacturer of metal heating and ventilation system silencers, acoustic louvers, metal soundproof enclosures and sound-control doors and windows.

The Stephens Group is owned by W.R. "Witt" Stephens Jr. and Elizabeth Stephens Campbell, children of the late W.R. "Witt" Stephens, the founder of the Stephens financial empire.

-- David Smith

Job fair in Camden to include seminars

More than 3o companies in southeast Arkansas, including some of the area's largest employers, will participate in the 2019 Camden Job Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 16 at Southern Arkansas University Tech Student Center Grand Hall, according to the state Department of Workforce Services.

Free seminars also will be offered Tuesday on interview preparation; job search and preparation April 8; and interview attire April 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. on those dates at Greater St. Paul Baptist Church in Camden. Transportation will be provided, if needed.

The workforce department also will have its bus at its Camden offices from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 9 and in the SAU Grand Hall parking lot from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 15 to help job seekers with writing resumes, creating online profiles and other needs. The bus also will be on campus the day of the job fair for those and other services.

Employers will have the option of on-site interviews.

More information is available from the Ouachita Partnership for Economic Development at (870) 836-2210, at www.teamcamden.com and by email at oped@att.net

-- Stephen Steed

State index climbs; P.A.M. gains 4.2%

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, rose 4.79 to 406.04 Tuesday.

All but one stock gained ground. P.A.M. Transportation led the way, gaining 4.2 percent in light trading.

"U.S. stocks managed a nice little rally on Tuesday, with financials snapping a five-day losing streak as Treasury yields closed just above their 15-month lows," said Chris Harkins, managing director with Raymond James & Associates in Little Rock.

Total volume for the index was 15.8 million shares.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

Business on 03/27/2019