Overnight oatmeal loaded with fiber, chewy goodness

This undated photo provided by America's Test Kitchen in October 2018 shows Overnight Oatmeal in Brookline, Mass. This recipe appears in the "Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs." (Joe Keller/America's Test Kitchen via AP)

If you think oatmeal comes in a packet, think again.

Yes, these slightly chewy oats take longer to cook than old-fashioned rolled oats (and way longer than instant oats in a packet), but the results are so much better.

To shorten the usual half-hour cooking time, start the process at night and then finish up in the morning.

Overnight Oatmeal With Raisins and Brown Sugar

1 cup steel-cut oats

¼ teaspoon salt

½ cup raisins

3 tablespoons packed brown sugar

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

In large saucepan, bring 3 cups water to boil over high heat. Turn off heat and slide saucepan to cool burner. Stir in oats and salt. Cover saucepan with lid and let sit overnight.

In morning, stir remaining 1 cup water into saucepan with oats and bring to boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium and cook, stirring occasionally, until mixture is creamy and oats are tender but chewy, 4 to 6 minutes.

Remove from heat and stir in raisins, sugar, butter and cinnamon. Cover and let sit for 5 minutes. Serve.

Makes 4 servings.

Variations:

Banana and Brown Sugar Oatmeal: Use 2 chopped ripe bananas instead of raisins. Leave out cinnamon.

Blueberry and Almond Oatmeal: Use ½ cup blueberries instead of raisins. Use 2 tablespoons almond butter instead of butter and cinnamon. Add ½ cup sliced almonds to oatmeal along with blueberries.

Toasted Coconut Oatmeal: Use 1 cup canned coconut milk instead of water. Use ½ cup toasted unsweetened flaked coconut instead of raisins. Leave out butter and cinnamon.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 270 calories, 7 g protein, 5 g fat, 53 g carbohydrate (25 g sugar), 8 mg cholesterol, 154 mg sodium and 5 g fiber.

