PREP SOFTBALL Rogers holds on, hands West first loss

CENTERTON -- When Madison Heinle squirted a ball between third base and shortstop and beat out the throw to first for an infield single, she just thought she was giving herself and Rogers High's softball team an insurance run.

It turned out to be the decisive run as the Lady Mounties held on for a 3-2 win over 6A-West Conference foe Bentonville West and handed the Lady Wolverines their first loss of the season Tuesday at the Wolverine Athletic Complex.

"It was a big win for us," Rogers coach Mike Harper said. "I was proud of how our girls competed. We didn't play our best, but we competed really well in the lineup and on defense as well."

Rogers (5-1, 2-0) already had a 2-0 lead when Cassie Gonzalez and Journee Zito opened the third inning with back-to-back singles and moved up a base on West's third error of the game. Lady Wolverines shortstop Hallie Wacaser was able to go into the hole and field Heinle's grounder, but she couldn't get the throw to first in time to get the out at first.

West (8-1, 2-1) did avoid further damage when first baseman Emily Roberson threw to the plate in time to retire Zito and end the inning. Rogers wound up losing four players on the basepaths, including two in the first inning as a runner left base too soon and another interfered on a ground ball to second.

"We had the opportunities to score even more runs," Harper said. "If we get a hit from our best player, we would have scored more. Obviously we're not where we needed to be right now; we need to get better."

Heinle did enough to make that stand as she scattered four hits and struck out six in a 94-pitch performance. West had the tying and go-ahead runners on base in the fourth and sixth innings but wasn't able to complete the comeback.

Alyssa Sullins walked in the third and scored West's first run when Wacaser's fly ball to right was misplayed. The Lady Wolverines made it a one-run game when Emily Roberson and scored on Sydney Sneed's double.

"Madison does a great job over there," West coach Anthony Cantrell said. "I thought Emma Wood pitched well enough to win, and that was a pitcher's duel.

"We made a couple of mistakes early and gave them extra bases. That hurts in a good game because they are solid. After we settled in, we just couldn't get a big hit."

Wood allowed just six hits and struck out five while throwing 87 pitches, but a Lady Wolverines error proved costly. A miscue on Jenna Williams' single allowed courtesy runner Kennadie Stucki to score from second, then Williams scored on a sacrifice fly by Jasmine Gonzales for a 2-0 Rogers lead.

Rogers^021^000^0^--^3^6^1

West^001^100^0^--^2^4^3

Heinle and Jones; Wood and Rassi. W-Heinle. L-Wood. Sv-None. HR-None.

Bentonville High 12, Rogers Heritage 1

Jenna Wildeman and Hallie Robison did most of the damage in the top of Bentonville's order as the Lady Tigers cruised past Heritage in a game played at Veterans Park.

Wildeman went 4-for-4, including two triples, and scored four times while driving in three runs. Robison added three hits along with four RBIs and two runs scored, and Morgan Nelson drove in two runs for Bentonville (8-1).

The Lady Tigers snapped a 1-1 tie with three runs in the second, then blew the game open with six runs in the fourth for an 11-2 cushion.

Cailey Cochran picked up the victory as she allowed a solo run on a bases-loaded walk in the first.

Springdale Har-Ber 15, Springdale High 0

The Wildcats needed just three innings to score a run-rule win Tuesday in 6A-West action at JB Hunt Park.

Shelby Swaffar allowed just one hit and struck out two to earn the win.

Har-Ber (5-5, 2-1) belted 11 hits, including 6 extra-base hits. Kelsey Stephens did most of the damage, going 2-for-2 with two home runs and 7 RBIs. Sophie Wood was 2-for-3 with a double and 3 RBIs, and Emily Bartlett had a double and 2 RBIs.

Maycee Trolinger had the only hit for Springdale (0-8, 0-3).

Sports on 03/27/2019