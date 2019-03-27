Program work ruling awaited

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday declined to say how the state would react if a federal judge throws out the Arkansas Works work requirement in a ruling expected this week.

He did say he isn't threatening to pull his support for the program, which was providing health coverage to more than 235,000 Arkansans enrolled in the program as of March 1.

"I have not said that, and I will not say that," Hutchinson said.

The governor spoke at a news conference at the state Capitol to spread the word about help that staff members at Central Arkansas Library System branches in Pulaski and Perry counties can offer to Arkansas Works enrollees in complying with the requirement.

Hutchinson's comments contrasted with Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's threat this month to end Medicaid expansion in that state if U.S. District Judge James Boasberg blocks the state from moving forward with a work requirement scheduled to take effect Monday.

Later Tuesday, the legislative Joint Budget Committee advanced a bill authorizing Medicaid program spending despite objections from some lawmakers who want to first see how Boasberg rules in a lawsuit challenging the work requirement.

Boasberg has said he will rule by Sunday on lawsuits that contend that President Donald Trump's administration exceeded its authority under the federal laws governing Medicaid when it approved work requirements in Arkansas and Kentucky.

Sen. Bob Ballinger, R-Hindsville, said the work rule, approved by the Trump administration last year, is the reason he has supported funding for the program in the past.

"I don't want to see that fight over the [Department of Human Services] appropriation," Ballinger said. "But it does seem like an error to pass it out not knowing whether or not the work requirement is going to be there."

The appropriation requires 27 votes -- three-fourths of votes -- in the 35-member Senate and 75 votes in the 100-member House, which at times has been a difficult threshold to meet for the Medicaid expansion program first authorized by the Republican-controlled Legislature in 2013.

Budget committee co-chairman Sen. Larry Teague, D-Nashville, and Lane Jean, R-Magnolia, acknowledged Tuesday that lawmakers are trying to approve Senate Bill 99 before Boasberg issues his ruling in the case challenging the requirement in federal court in Washington, D.C.

The bill provides $8.15 billion in state and federal funds to the Human Services Department's Medical Services Division, including Arkansas Works, for the fiscal year that starts July 1.

Kelley Linck, the Human Services Department's chief of legislative and governmental affairs, told lawmakers that the department didn't factor in savings resulting from the requirement in its projected spending for Arkansas Works.

"We assume everybody will meet and can meet that eligibility and will stay on the program, and that's what we hope for. So if the work requirement is struck down, then you won't see us add a bunch of people to the program because we have never tried to get them off the program," he said.

During Tuesday's news conference, Hutchinson indicated that efforts to scale back enrollment by removing people who are no longer eligible have strengthened lawmakers' support for the program.

"I see Arkansas Works as something that the members of the General Assembly have growing confidence in because of the controls that we have in place, the greater integrity in the system and so that growing level of confidence I think it puts it in a good position for the future," Hutchinson said.

"Hopefully this decision will be consistent with that confidence."

Arkansas in June became the first state in the more than 50-year history of the Medicaid program to implement a work requirement for some of its enrollees.

The requirement was phased in last year and in January for Arkansas Works enrollees ages 30-49 and is being added this year for those ages 19-29.

The requirement covers Arkansans who became eligible for Medicaid when the state expanded it in 2014 to cover adults with incomes of up to 138 percent of the poverty level.

That income cutoff is $17,236 for an individual or $35,535 for a family of four.

To comply with the work requirement, an enrollee who doesn't qualify for an exemption must spend 80 hours a month in work or other approved activities, such as volunteering or attending classes, and report those hours using a state website or over the phone.

Enrollees who fail to meet the requirement for three months during a year are terminated from the program and barred from re-enrolling for the rest of the year.

Central Arkansas Library System Director Nate Coulter said Tuesday that 100 of the system's 306 employees -- including the staff at each of the system's 14 locations -- have been trained to help enrollees use the website to report their hours or exemption status.

"This is one great example of how libraries can help in partnering with the state to help all of our people," Coulter said.

Joe Hudak, the system's branch services coordinator, said the Human Services Department held an initial training session for library employees on the requirement last April.

Soon after, the system scheduled a second session to cover in more detail how to use the site. In January, the department held another, web-based training session for library employees, Hudak said.

Jonesboro-based Legal Aid of Arkansas has also held a training session for library employees, and the library has created its own online training materials, he said.

So far, the number of enrollees who have asked for help has "probably been in the single digits," but Hudak said he hoped that would change after Tuesday's announcement.

"We've been working on it for a while," Hudak said. "It's only more recently that we felt like we could confidently say that we had multiple people available at every location" to help enrollees.

Human Services Department spokesman Amy Webb said the department will promote the assistance through social media posts and public service announcements.

The department has also given information on the work requirement to the Arkansas State Library and asked it to share it with other libraries around the state, she said.

The Laman Public Library System in North Little Rock is organizing training for its employees on helping Arkansas Works enrollees with the work requirement and plans to begin offering the service soon, spokesman Robin Campbell said.

Hutchinson said the offer of assistance isn't an acknowledgment that enrollees' lack of Internet access or difficulty using the site have presented obstacles to staying in compliance.

Noncompliance with the requirement resulted in 18,164 enrollees losing coverage last year and in January.

More enrollees are scheduled to lose coverage next month after failing to meet the requirement during the first three months of this year.

"It's not an indication that what we've done is not sufficient," Hutchinson said. "It's just saying, if we can do more, we want to do more."

