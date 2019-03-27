IDEA ALLEY: Punches, casserole dug from archives

Recipes that appear in Idea Alley have not been tested by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Fruit punch like that served at certain local Mexican restaurants is an often requested item in the Alley. We've published numerous recipes over the years — including the two below, which also appear on page 18 of the Idea Alley Cookbook — but none have been the recipe.

We suspect the elusive secret lies in the formulation of an available-only-to-food-service ingredient. If you know the secret, we know Arkansans everywhere would be ecstatic if you'd tell us. If you have a better copycat recipe, we'd love to share it.

In the meantime, here are the two we think are the closest, published again in response to a request by Veronica Colvert.

Mexican Fruit Punch

1 (46-ounce) can pineapple juice

1 (0.14-ounce) package unsweetened cherry-flavored Kool-Aid mix

1 (0.14-ounce) package unsweetened raspberry-flavored Kool-Aid mix

1 (6-ounce) can frozen orange juice concentrate

6 cups water

Sugar OR other sweetener to taste

In a large pitcher, place all ingredients and stir until well combined and Kool-Aid and sugar are dissolved. Chill well before serving.

Mexican Punch

½ gallon sweet tea

½ cup granulated sugar, or to taste

48 ounces pineapple juice

1 (6-ounce) can orange juice concentrate, thawed

½ cup lemon juice

Mix together and chill. Serve over crushed ice. Can also be frozen in a large container, stirring occasionally until slushy, then served.

Makes 1 gallon.

Also from the archives is this casserole in response to a request from Pamela Johnson.

Note the recipe does not specify which flavor of Doritos. Personally, I'd use nacho cheese flavored, but another flavor or even plain tortilla chips would work too.

Dorito Chicken Casserole

1 pound Velveeta cheese, cut up

1 can Ro-Tel diced tomatoes and green chiles

1 (10 ¾-ounce) can cream of mushroom soup

1 (10 ¾-ounce) can cream of chicken soup

1 teaspoon Cavender's Greek Seasoning

Salt and ground black pepper to taste

1 whole chicken, cooked and deboned

1 cup chicken broth

1 (10-ounce) bag Doritos, slightly crushed, if desired

In a large skillet, melt Velveeta and mix in Ro-Tel, soups, Cavender's seasoning and salt and pepper to taste. Add chicken and chicken broth. Stir until well mixed.

In a 9-by-13-inch casserole dish, layer Doritos, saving a few to crumble on top; pour chicken mixture over Doritos. (Or, you may stir Doritos into chicken mixture before pouring into dish). Crumble reserved Doritos on top.

Bake at 350 degrees about 20 minutes.

Makes 8 servings.

