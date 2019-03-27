QB target proudly shows off Arkansas graphic

Highly regarded quarterback Mike Wright proudly showed off the graphic Arkansas coach Chad Morris sent him on Tuesday that honored him for being named the Atlanta The Opening Regional MVP.

Wright (6-4, 180, 4.52 seconds in the 40-yard dash) of Atlanta's Woodward Academy, was named the quarterback MVP after Sunday’s competition.

“I think Arkansas makes the best edits,” Wright said, “or at least from the schools who send me stuff.”

He explained why Arkansas’ graphics stand out.

“Well, one thing, all the graphics are sent by Coach Morris himself, so that's special,” Wright said. “The creativity is awesome, too. There is never your typical player with your name on the back of the jersey. It's you running out the tunnel or busting through a pinata.”

He has a best of 11.03 seconds in the 100 meters and 21.09 seconds in the 200 meters this spring.

Wright has scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Ole Miss, Minnesota, Louisville, Kentucky, Illinois and others. He also likes how the Razorbacks fan base interacts with him on social media.

“Another thing is the fans love it also and it's always cool to see fans behind recruits because they actually play a huge role in recruitment,” Wright said. “They have impacted my view of Arkansas tremendously.”

He completed 106 of 161 passes for 1,521 yards, 18 touchdowns and 5 interceptions along with 64 rushes for 533 yards and 9 touchdowns as a junior. He connected on 120 of 185 passes for 1,707 yards, 13 touchdowns while throwing only 2 interceptions and rushed 70 times for 309 yards and 9 touchdowns as a sophomore.

Wright plans to visit Fayetteville before summer.

“It may be an official. Arkansas is one of my top choices,” Wright said.

He likes the way coach Morris and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Joe Craddock's offense operates.

“As far as the relationship, it is awesome,” Wright said. “I talk to both almost every week. Sometimes we all get on FaceTime and talk about anything.”