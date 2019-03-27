Sears axes life insurance benefits for retirees

Sears has ended life insurance benefits for eligible retirees, one of the final links to the days when the company promised generous benefits to take care of its workers.

The life insurance benefits were canceled March 15, though some retirees didn't receive letters notifying them of the change until after that date, said Ron Olbrysh, chairman of the National Association of Retired Sears Employees.

It's unclear how many Sears' retirees will lose coverage, but the company paid about $16.6 million in premiums for eligible retirees for the year that ended Dec. 31, 2017, according to a report Olbrysh said he and other retirees received.

A company attorney declined to comment.

Sears had already sacrificed popular employee perks amid longstanding financial struggles, including significant cuts to life insurance coverage in 1997. But the company still covered life insurance policies worth at least $5,000 for eligible retirees, according to Olbrysh, who said the average policy ranged from $8,000 to $10,000.

When the company sought bankruptcy protection in October, retirees were more concerned about losing the life insurance benefits than their pensions, which were covered by the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. The federal pension agency moved to take over Sears' plans, which cover about 90,000 people, this year.

