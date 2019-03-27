Senators approve bill to get state help for schools earlier

The Senate on Tuesday passed a bill that would spur state intervention in school districts where 40 percent or more of students get low scores on the state's reading assessment.

Sen. Alan Clark, R-Lonsdale, told senators that Senate Bill 349 is an attempt to reduce the number of districts taken over by the state because of poor performance.

SB349 would require the state Department of Education, beginning next school year, to provide additional support to public school districts who are at a Level 3 -- where at least 40 percent of students score in need of support on the state's previous-year reading assessments -- or at a Level 4 -- where at least 50 percent of students test poorly.

"Level 5 is where we take schools over," Clark said. "So what we're doing, we have a big problem with kids not reading and they're not improving. If they're improving, nothing happens."

The bill would require the state to come in "earlier with coaching and directing, and directing how funds are spent," Clark said.

Under SB349, the school districts affected would be required to develop literacy plans that would include the goals for improving reading achievement and how funding, such as that received through the National School Lunch State Categorical funds, would be prioritized to implement reading improvement strategies.

Funding would not be in jeopardy under SB349, but Clark cautioned that it may be explored in future sessions.

"This is letting all schools know that what they're currently spending money for -- if it's for all kinds of things other than academics and direct education -- that they need to start weaning themselves off of it because it's probably going away," Clark said.

"ADE, the Department of Education, the Legislature and educators will be working the next couple of years to designate what those funds will be spent for. It will be narrower than what it is now. We decided not to put that in here now because that needs a lot of work."

Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, spoke for SB349, reiterating that it was different from a bill that Clark filed earlier this year that proposed decreasing and even stripping money received from the National School Lunch State Categorical funds if students in third-through-10th grades performed worse on reading assessments than the year before.

Sen. Linda Chesterfield, D-Little Rock, pointed out that some school districts under state control are still not showing an improvement in reading scores.

"These schools have majority African-American districts, and when they come out of state control, they're no better than when they went into state control," Chesterfield said. "So what do we do if the overarching body that deals with education has not made a change and yet you're talking about school districts having to make a change?"

Clark said SB349 directs the Education Department to start helping earlier versus taking over.

"Which I think is a much more proactive and different approach," Clark said. "It's not condemning anybody. It's not putting anybody down. It's just saying if we're having problems with children reading, we need to try to all figure it out."

