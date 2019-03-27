Spring in step

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks came back from spring break with a full-speed, high-energy workout that featured some interesting quirks Tuesday.

Coach Chad Morris wanted to present what he called "scripting" for both sides of the ball to put both units in difficult situations, like intentionally busted plays or defensive mistakes that had to be rectified on the fly.

"We did a lot of emphasis work today, which was scripting in some hard looks on both sides of the ball," Morris said. "So it was great to see both sides of the ball be strained in some different areas."

Media members -- normally relegated to covering the first four or five periods of practice -- were given access to the entire 19-period full-pad workout, the eighth of 15 spring drills allowed.

"I think we had to knock some rust off offensively, but I thought the energy was good," quarterback Ben Hicks said. "That's all you can ask for coming back off spring break is a lot of energy, and I thought we brought it."

The workout opened with a new sequence called the "attack" drill, in which one player has to "block" or take on three players at different times for about 10 to 15 seconds.

"I felt like the attack drill, the first drill we did, it definitely turned the energy through the roof to start practice," junior defensive back D'Vone McClure said. "I feel like everybody was happy to get back out there today."

Morris said the attitude and pace of practice coming off spring break were impressive.

"I thought our energy level was the best it's been all spring," he said. "We've had some really good energy days. It started off strong, and it remained strong for the majority of our practice. I was really excited to see that."

Perhaps the most noticeable aspect of the practice was the intensity with which the defensive front attacked the backfield against a slightly altered offensive line.

Regulars Colton Jackson and Dalton Wagner were at the tackle spots and Ty Clary was at center, but junior-college transfer Myron Cunningham worked with the first group at left guard and redshirt freshman Ryan Winkel was at right guard. Left guard Austin Capps was out with the flu and is expected back at some point during this week, which features four practices.

Morris said Cunningham, who was recruited as a tackle, has been impressive enough this spring to warrant work with the first unit.

"Really pleasantly surprised with Myron and excited about him," Morris said. "He's going to be a great addition to this football team. He's definitely creating depth and he's pushing guys.

"As far as our long-term plan for Myron, he's getting into our top five and we've got to find a place to put him on the field. He's got a chance to be a really special player."

Hicks said the scripted situations added adversity to what was a hectic day contending with the pass rushers and blitzing from defensive coordinator John "Chief" Chavis' side.

"Playing in this league, all the defenses are very fast and very physical," Hicks said. "I think when you've got a coach like Chief -- who has been around it for as long as he has -- I think those guys feed off of his energy and his knowledge. I think he does a great job of coaching them up.

"You know, they're blitzing us right now. They're putting some things in front of us that are difficult, and we haven't just installed a whole lot. You know, I'm not making excuses, but I mean it's just been difficult at times, and we'll continue to grow. I think it's good for us as an offense because of the adversity. You saw it today. Just have to continue to go and continue to be physical."

The championship belt from Tuesday's practice will not be handed out until today, but there were at least a couple of turnovers in team drills.

Cornerback Montaric Brown intercepted a Hicks' pass thrown toward the left sideline.

"He fake bailed on one receiver and jumped up and got the pick," McClure said of Brown's interception. "That's something that I think is expected of us out here this spring."

Linebacker Bumper Pool got a long fumble return on a ball that appeared to be dropped by quarterback John Stephen Jones.

Hicks, the SMU graduate transfer, said Morris' last team with the Mustangs had a large portion of his offensive playbook in that third season.

"We were able to do a lot of great things," Hicks said. "I think the main thing for an offense and anybody is playing to your skill set. I think that's what we're trying to do right now is find what we're good at.

"Once we find what we're good at, we can play to those strengths and become an offense that has an identity. I don't think we really have an identity right now. We're still trying to find our identity. Once we find our identity, I think this thing will take off. Again, we've got a lot of talent. We've just got to continue to work and get better every day."

The Razorbacks continue work this week with consecutive practices Thursday and Friday leading into a Saturday scrimmage.

