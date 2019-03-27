State Capitol news in brief

Firefighter-cancer bill OK’d by House

Legislation that would allow firefighters to retire early if they are disabled by cancer passed in the House on Tuesday.

Rep. Nicole Clowney, D-Fayetteville, sponsored House Bill 1345, one of two bills she filed with the intention to help firefighters with cancer. Clowney told colleagues that certain cancers — including 14 different types named in her bills — are shown to be correlated with fighting fires.

HB1345 would allow firefighters who have worked at least 10 years to retire early if they have been diagnosed with cancer. Clowney said actuarial assessments determined the bill would apply to fewer than two firefighters a year.

Clowney’s other bill, House Bill 1773, addresses sick leave.

— John Moritz

Abortion legislation moves on to Senate

The House on Tuesday voted 75-16 to prevent the state from consenting or expending funds to allow a woman in state custody to get an abortion.

House Bill 1856 by Rep. Jim Dotson, R-Bentonville, wouldn’t prevent women in state custody or under state guardianship from terminating a pregnancy, but it would bar the state from approving abortions or paying for any associated costs, such as transportation or follow-up medical costs.

The bill also would require state agencies to report to lawmakers the number of pregnancies terminated by women in state custody or guardianship.

The bill now heads to the Senate.

— Hunter Field

Food-stamp rule gains House’s favor

The House voted 67-19 Tuesday to expand the state’s work requirement for “able-bodied” food-stamp recipients.

House Bill 1775 by Rep. Mary Bentley, R-Perryville, would require about 50,000 participants in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to participate in an employment and training program.

The mandate would apply to food-stamp recipients younger than 60 who either have no dependents or whose children are at least 6.

Bentley said her intent was not to take anyone’s benefits away, but to help people move out of poverty by entering the workforce.

Several Democrats questioned whether the bill would be harmful to the children of SNAP recipients whose benefits are lost.

The bill now goes to the Senate.

— Hunter Field

Senators affirm right to carry gun

The Senate on Tuesday voted 24-5 to approve a non-binding resolution to clarify that in Arkansas, no permit is required to carry a handgun, concealed or not.

Senate Resolution 18 by Sen. Scott Flippo, R-Mountain Home, refers to a 2018 ruling by the state Court of Appeals in Jamie Taff v. State of Arkansas that gave “judicial clarity and affirmed that Arkansas is a constitutional carry state, with no permit required to carry a handgun, either unconcealed or concealed.”

The legality of what gun-rights advocates call constitutional carry has been the subject of much debate in Arkansas since the Legislature passed Act 746 of 2013, which dealt with the offense of carrying a weapon. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and Gov. Asa Hutchinson have both opined that the law allows for handguns to be carried openly.

Not all prosecutors and police chiefs in the state, however, share that opinion.

— Michael R. Wickline and John Moritz

Campaign funds bill clears Senate

The Senate on Tuesday voted 33-0 to approve a bill that would increase the penalty for a candidate or an officeholder to use campaign funds or carryover funds as personal income.

Senate Bill 258 by Sen. Will Bond, D-Little Rock, states that a candidate or officeholder may use campaign or carryover funds to fulfill any commitment, obligation or expense authorized by law or permitted by a state Ethics Commission rule or opinion. They may also use them if they are related to a campaign or officeholder activity.

But candidates or officeholders who use campaign or carryover funds to fulfill any commitment, obligation or expense that would exist regardless of the candidate’s campaign or officeholder activity “shall be deemed to have taken campaign funds as personal income” under the bill.

Under current law, a person convicted of making personal use of campaign or carryover funds is guilty of a Class A misdemeanor.

SB258 would make knowingly taking campaign funds as personal income a Class B felony if the value of the benefit is at least $25,000; a Class C felony if the value is at least $5,000 but less than $25,000; a Class D felony if the value is at least $2,500 but less than $5,000; and a Class A misdemeanor if the value is less than $2,500. The bill goes to the House.

Sen. Jim Hendren, R-Sulphur Springs, said the bill is part of a bipartisan ethics package of six measures.

— Michael R. Wickline

Senate approves extending pot tax

The Senate on Tuesday voted 34-0 for legislation that would extend the medical marijuana privilege tax for two years until July 1, 2021.

The measure is House Bill 1212 by Rep. Doug House, R-North Little Rock. The bill is headed to the governor.

Act 1098 of 2017 levied the medical marijuana privilege tax at a rate of 4 percent on all sales of medical marijuana, according to the state Department of Finance and Administration. State officials projected Act 1098 of 2017 would raise an estimated $2.5 million per fiscal year.

— Michael R. Wickline

More school recess backed by Senate

Legislation that would require more recess time for public elementary students cleared the Senate on Tuesday.

The Senate voted 34-0 to approve House Bill 1409 by Rep. Jana Della Rosa, R-Rogers, which would require public elementary schools to provide at least 40 minutes of “supervised, unstructured social time.” The bill goes to the governor.

The amount of recess time most public schools offer has declined over years in the face of more state requirements for things that must be accomplished each school day. The increase in state mandates has put school administrators in a bind because they have a host of state obligations to meet within a finite amount of time.

HB1409 solves the problem by categorizing recess as “instructional time,” which must comprise at least six hours of a school day. The change, in addition to adding more time for student play, will also free up “duty time” for non-instructional activities like lunch.

— Michael R. Wickline and Hunter Field

House committee rejects divorce bill

The House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday declined to back a bill stating that there shall be a “rebuttable presumption that joint custody is in the best interest of the child.”

Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle, said the language in his House Bill 1325 goes further than a 2013 law he shepherded which changed the divorce codes so that joint custody was seen as a favorable outcome.

Lowery said HB1325 would set joint custody as the starting point in divorce cases, with one parent having to prove that such an arrangement is not in the child’s best interest.

Several divorced parents told the committee Tuesday evening they backed the bill. However, attorneys on the committee and in the audience said they felt the bill would set an unreasonable standard.

“I think you got it right in ’13, and I don’t think you need to go one step further,” said Rep. Douglas House, R-North Little Rock.

— John Moritz

Wage measure returns to House

A bill that would exempt younger workers from the increases in the minimum wage approved by voters in November cleared a House committee for the second time after being amended.

As advanced by the House Committee on Public Health, Welfare and Labor earlier this month, House Bill 1753 would have exempted workers under age 20 from increases in the minimum wage scheduled to take effect next year and in 2021 under Initiated Act 5 of 2018.

Since then, the bill has been amended to exempt only workers under age 19. Another amendment clarified that the wage for those exempt workers would stay next year and beyond at its current level of $9.25 an hour, rather than fall to the federal minimum wage of $7.25.

Under Initiated Act 5, the minimum wage is scheduled to rise to $10 an hour next year and $11 an hour in 2021.

Kristin Foster, campaign manager for the successful ballot measure, spoke against HB1753, saying many teenagers work to support families and that voters approved the increase for workers of all ages.

HB1753’s sponsor, Rep. Robin Lundstrum, R-Elm Springs, said she’s afraid teenagers won’t be able to compete with older workers for jobs.

The bill goes to the House.

— Andy Davis

Panel backs rules on seeking pardon

A backlog in pardon applications that has led to a waiting period of about two years could be eased by legislation that cleared the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, said Parole Board Chairman John Felts.

House Bill 1866, by Rep. Rebecca Petty, R-Rogers, would require that any offender seeking a pardon wait at least five years after being sentenced in order to apply.

In addition, if a person’s request for a pardon or commutation is denied by the governor, HB1866 would require that the person wait four years from the denial before reapplying.

The law now requires that they wait four years from when they first applied, but Felts said several years may have passed by the time the governor makes a decision.

Repeated applications and applications by people who have just begun to serve their sentences are clogging up the process, Felts said. Applications must first be reviewed by the Parole Board, which makes a non-binding recommendation, and then decided by the governor.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson granted 289 pardons in 2017 and 2018 and denied more than 900 applications, Felts said. Hutchinson supports the bill, a spokeswoman said Tuesday, saying it would alleviate the backlog without undermining his authority over such matters.

— John Moritz

Lifting ban on some guns goes to House

A bill to lift Arkansas’ ban on possessing machine guns, sawed-off shotguns and silenced weapons was recommended by the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday over mild opposition.

Federal law allows citizens with a federal firearms license to possess machine guns and sawed-off shotguns, said Rep. Justin Gonzales, R-Okolona. He said some Arkansans may have those weapons and be unaware they are violating a longstanding state law.

Gonzales said he didn’t own such weapons.

“These things are legal federally if you’re willing to pay the money and jump through all the hoops to own them,” Gonzales said.

Rep. Andrew Collins, D-Little Rock, said the state could still enforce its own prohibition on the guns.

The bill now goes to the House.

— John Moritz

Committee backs school police force

A House panel endorsed a bill Tuesday that would allow public school districts to employ certified law enforcement officers.

Senate Bill 383 by Sen. Breanne Davis, R-Russellville, would allow kindergarten-through-12th-grade schools to, in effect, create their own police departments instead of relying on local sheriff’s offices and police departments.

She used the same language that allows universities to establish campus police agencies.

“It opens up a different option for our school districts,” she said.

The House sponsor, Rep. Keith Slape, R-Compton, a retired Newton County sheriff, said rural law enforcement departments often are too small to consistently have a presence on school campuses.

Davis said more than a dozen other states have similar laws.

The legislation was recommended by the Governor’s School Safety Commission.

— Hunter Field