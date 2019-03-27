SOFTBALL

Arkansas splits with Texas-Arlington

The University of Arkansas (23-10) defeated Texas-Arlington (17-15) 4-1 in the first game of a doubleheader and lost the second game 7-4 on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas.

In the first game, Katie Warrick went 3 for 3 with 3 RBI and had a home run. Hannah McEwen went 1 for 3 and scored 2 runs. Autumn Storms (11-3) allowed 1 run on 4 hits in 6 innings to get the victory.

In the second game, Texas-Arlington scored two runs in the fifth inning to break a 2-2 tie when Aileen Garcia reached on a throwing error by Haff to score Laura Curry and Krista Rude

After Arkansas closed to 4-3 when McEwen reached on an error to score Sydney Parr, Texas-Arlington added three more in the sixth to make it 7-3.

Haff took the loss, allowing 7 runs — 3 earned — over 5 1/3 innings.

Ozarks sweeps doubleheader

The University of the Ozarks softball team took a doubleheader from Hendrix College 4-3 and 2-1 on Tuesday.

Cheyanna Miller drove in the game-winning run in the sixth inning with an infield single for Ozarks (8-16). Candace Rogers (3-5) picked up the victory. Paige Lee went 2 for 3 with 3 RBI for Ozarks. Taylor Oglesby went 2 for 4 with 2 RBI for Hendrix (10-12).

In game two, Hendrix rallied for a run in the seventh inning, but Ozarks’ pitcher Abby Mork (5-6) forced two infield pop outs with a runner in scoring position to end the game.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Magnolia sophomores help KC team win title

Lillie Moore and Kisi Young, two sophomores from Magnolia, helped Kansas City (Kan.) Community College capture the National Junior College Athletic Association Women’s Division II national title last week in Harrison.

Both Moore and Young were in the starting lineup in Saturday’s 84-59 victory over Union County College.

Young, a 5-9 guard, scored 13 points and grabbed 9 rebounds, while Moore, a 6-1 forward, scored 6 points and pulled down 12 rebounds for the Blue Devils, who finished the season with a 32-4 record.

For the season, Moore averaged 14.7 points and 8.1 rebounds a game while Young averaged 10.6 points and 8.7 rebounds a game. Young was the team’s leader in field-goal shooting, hitting 163 of 225 shots (63.9 percent) for the season.

BASEBALL

UCA beats UAPB

The University of Central Arkansas scored six runs in the first three innings Tuesday to beat the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff 8-1 in Conway.

The Bears (12-13) got four runs in the bottom of the first inning on a wild pitch that allowed Jay Anderson to score, an RBI ground out from Beau Orlando, an RBI single from Tyler Smith, and a sacrifice fly from Nathaniel Sagdahl. They added single runs in the second and third innings on a sacrifice fly from Josh Ragan and a throwing error by UAPB shortstop Justin Robinson that allowed Sagdahl to score.

Sagdahl added an RBI double in the seventh inning and Brett D’Amico had a sacrifice fly. UAPB (4-20) got its lone run on a Ricardo Sanchez RBI single in the seventh inning.

Oral Roberts edges UALR in 10

Hunter Swift’s RBI single in the bottom of the tenth inning gave Oral Roberts (11-11) a 4-3 victory over the University of Arkansas at Little Rock (7-18) on Tuesday night in Tulsa.

Isaac Coffey scored the winning run for Oral Roberts.

UALR led 3-1 in the sixth inning, but Swift’s two-run double tied the game at 3-3.

ASU drills SEMO

Sky-Lar Culver went 3 for 4, scored 2 runs and had 2 RBI, including his fourth home run of the year to lead Arkansas State University (17-8) past Southeast Missouri State (13-12) 11-2 in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Drew Tipton went 3 for 5 with a double, had 3 RBI and scored 1 run for the Red Wolves, who had 15 hits in the game. Kyle MacDonald went 2 for 6 with an RBI double and Justin Felix went 2 for 3 and scored 3 runs.

Noah Stone (1-0), who was one of six Red Wolves pitchers Tuesday, pitched a scoreless first inning to earn the victory.

Alberius takes home Sun Belt honor

Arkansas State University senior pitcher Nate Alberius was named the Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.

Alberius, who is from Little Rock, threw a complete game in ASU’s 8-1 victory Sunday against South Alabama. He allowed 1 earned run and 5 hits against 32 total batters and struck out 7.

The complete game was the third of Alberius’ career and first for ASU this season.

MEN’S GOLF

UAPB wins own tournament

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff won its Golden Lion Classic at Harbor Oaks Golf Course in Pine Bluff.

The Lions shot a 597 (297-300) to win the 36-hole event ahead of Alabama A&M (627), Texas Southern (671) and Lemoyne-Owen

(775).

Individually, Tristan Maharaj of UAPB shot 3-over 147 (72-75) to finish second overall. Grayson Martin (75-75) and Joshua McCray (75-75) each shot 150 to finish tied for third.

Final round lifts Wonder Boys into sixth

Arkansas Tech University shot a 277 in the final round of the St. Edward’s Invitational in Austin, Texas, to finish sixth with a 863 (300-286-277).

Oklahoma Christian (284-285-280) and Midwestern State (289-284-276) finished tied for first with an 849. The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith finished seventh with an 871 (288-292-291).

Individually, Jeremy Bates of the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith shot a 208 (73-68-67). Austin Green led the Wonder Boys with a 210 (78-64-68).

WOMEN’S GOLF

Arkansas Tech finishes third in Florida

Arkansas Tech finished third at the Barry Invitational in Miami Shores, Fla.

The Golden Suns ended the tournament with an 875 (289-288-298). Barry University finished first with an 862 (282-293-287), and Florida Tech was second with an 871 (287-286-298).

Individually, Peerada Piddon led the Golden Suns with a tie for ninth at 216 (72-70-74). Jacqueline Klemm finished tied for 13th at 218 (71-75-72).

Harding finishes second in Heber Springs

Harding University shot 657 to finish second at the Natural State Golf Classic in Heber Springs.

Southern Nazarene won with a 648, Southern Arkansas University was third with a 671, and the University of Arkansas at Monticello finished fourth with a 680.

Individually, Leah Rowe of UAM won the tournament with a 155. Mackenzy Turner of Southern Arkansas was second with a 158, and her teammate Bailey Turner was fourth with a 160.

Harding’s Abbey Bryan was sixth with a 163, and her teammate Bryle Acorn was seventh with a 164. Brooklyn Terry and Kiera Smith were tied for ninth at 165.