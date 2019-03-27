What is the repetition of a sound due to reflection of waves from a surface?
What game are you playing if you tug your ear to indicate "sounds like"?
To do this, "you just put your lips together and ... blow."
Term for the repetition of beginning sounds as in "Fickle finger of fate"
What word typically describes the sound that a donkey makes?
What does an anechoic chamber NOT produce?
Term for sounds with frequencies above 20,000 hertz
Animal named for its habitat and warning call, which sounds like a dog's bark
Term for the study of the pattern of sounds of a language
ANSWERS
Echo
Charades
Whistle
Alliteration
Bray
Echoes
Ultrasonic
Prairie dog
Phonology
03/27/2019
Super Quiz: Sound
