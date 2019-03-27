Sections
Super Quiz: Sound

0comments

  1. What is the repetition of a sound due to reflection of waves from a surface?

  2. What game are you playing if you tug your ear to indicate "sounds like"?

  3. To do this, "you just put your lips together and ... blow."

  4. Term for the repetition of beginning sounds as in "Fickle finger of fate"

  5. What word typically describes the sound that a donkey makes?

  6. What does an anechoic chamber NOT produce?

  7. Term for sounds with frequencies above 20,000 hertz

  8. Animal named for its habitat and warning call, which sounds like a dog's bark

  9. Term for the study of the pattern of sounds of a language

ANSWERS

  1. Echo

  2. Charades

  3. Whistle

  4. Alliteration

  5. Bray

  6. Echoes

  7. Ultrasonic

  8. Prairie dog

  9. Phonology

Food on 03/27/2019

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Sound

