REX NELSON: The man from Waldo

Major League Baseball is beginning its season, and my thoughts turn to the man who lived at the main intersection in the south Arkansas town of Waldo.

During my years as sports editor of the Daily Siftings Herald at Arkadelphia, I made the trip through Waldo many times on my way to cover high school and college events at Magnolia. I would come to a stop where what's now U.S. 371 (it was Arkansas 19 in those days) intersected with Arkansas 98. I would then turn left toward Magnolia. The house on the other side of the intersection was old and well-kept. I noticed it but never gave it much thought until March 1982 when, as a sportswriter for the Arkansas Democrat, I was sent to Waldo to write a story on one of the best baseball players to ever come from Arkansas, Travis Jackson.

Now I never pass that house without thinking of the delightful day I spent with Jackson and his wife there 37 years ago this month. I looked at scrapbooks, listened to stories and even ate lunch with a couple who treated me like a grandson.

It had been quiet at the Jackson house on a Wednesday afternoon earlier that year. The silence was shattered only by the freight trains passing through Waldo and then the ringing of the telephone. Jackson, who was 78 at the time, had played for the New York Giants from 1923-36. He answered the phone, and on the other end of the line was a man in Tampa, Fla., informing him that the veterans committee had voted Jackson and Happy Chandler into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Chandler and Jackson were inducted that August along with Hank Aaron and Frank Robinson, who had been voted in by the Baseball Writers Association of America. Eleven of Jackson's Giant teammates had preceded him to Cooperstown, N.Y.

For Jackson, the call came as a surprise.

"I had been reading the newspaper just that morning, and my name wasn't listed as one the veterans committee was looking at," he said.

When I called him after his selection, Jackson invited me to spend the day with him and informed me that his house was "right across from the Gulf station." I wound my way south one morning as the redbud and wild plum trees of early spring added their shades of purple and white to the rapidly greening south Arkansas forests. The boys I saw playing baseball just down the street from the Jackson home probably only knew Jackson as the nice old man on the corner. They had no idea he had once gone to New York with the nickname of Kid Jackson and captured the hearts of baseball fans in the nation's largest city.

The Jackson home was filled with scrapbooks, compiled by Jackson's wife at a time when New York had numerous daily newspapers. On an adjacent table were stacks of letters from friends, fans and well-wishers. Some were addressed simply "Travis Jackson, Hall of Fame, Waldo, Arkansas."

Jackson, who was born at Waldo in November 1903, played shortstop until the final two years of his career when he was moved to third so his aging legs wouldn't be so much of a factor. He first played on the Waldo town team with his father, who unloaded railroad cars and delivered goods to area stores before becoming a shipping clerk for the Ritchie Grocery Co.

"Everybody had town teams back in those days," Jackson told me. "They would just knock out a few rows of cotton and fill some feed bags with hay for the bases. My dad was the catcher on those teams. We wouldn't play but 10 or 20 games a year."

In the fundamentalist piney woods of south Arkansas, Sunday games were forbidden. The contests usually took place on Saturday afternoons.

"My uncle had a drugstore in Little Rock," Jackson said. "Kid Elberfeld, who managed the Travelers in those days, hung out in the drugstore during the day. My uncle introduced me to Kid when we were visiting up there, and Kid said, 'OK, son, can you come out and see a game?' I went to the park that night and watched the Travelers play. After the game, Kid told me to keep in touch and come back to see him when I got older. He didn't forget me, and I didn't forget what he said."

Jackson moved from Waldo to Marvell one summer to live with relatives and play semipro baseball for teams at Marvell, Holly Grove and Clarendon. Late in the summer of 1921, Jackson was playing for the Marvell team at a field in Pine Bluff when a representative of the Travelers got in touch with him. The Little Rock team's regular shortstop had been injured, and Jackson was thought to be the next best player in the state at that position. He spent the rest of the 1921 season with the Travelers along with the entire 1922 season. The team was a member of the Southern Association along with squads from cities such as New Orleans, Atlanta, Memphis, Nashville, Mobile and Chattanooga.

A scout for the Giants saw Jackson in action at Memphis during the summer of 1922. Jackson was sold by the Travelers at the end of the season.

"The Giants were winning in those days," Jackson said. "It was a good opportunity."

The Giants played at the Polo Grounds, a facility that held 55,000 fans. For road trips, the team would hook three special cars onto a train. After retiring from a playing career that saw him compete in four World Series, Jackson became the manager of the Jersey City club in the International League for two years, and was a coach for the Giants in 1938-39. He came down with tuberculosis in 1940 and spent six years at a sanatorium in Shreveport before returning to coaching. In the fall of 1960, Jackson came home to Waldo, where he died in July 1987 at age 83.

Senior Editor Rex Nelson's column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Editorial on 03/27/2019