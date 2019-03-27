Trump urges court to strike full health law

Joined Tuesday by fellow House Democrats, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticizes President Donald Trump’s administration’s decision to support declaring the entire Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act unconstitutional. The turnabout, she said, shows that Republicans “say one thing, and they do another.”

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump's administration told a federal appeals court it wants the entire Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act struck down, an outcome that risks leaving millions of people uninsured.

The administration, in a filing late Monday with the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans, said it agrees that former President Barack Obama's health care law should be declared unconstitutional after Congress repealed one part of it -- unpopular fines on people who remain uninsured.

That position is at odds with previous statements by leading congressional Republicans who said they did not intend to repeal other parts of the law when they cut out its fines, effective this year. It's also a departure from the administration's earlier stance in a lower court, where it had argued that only federal protections for people with pre-existing medical conditions and limits on premiums charged to older, sicker people should be struck down.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said the turnabout shows that Republicans "say one thing and they do another."

"This is actually an opportunity for us to speak to the American people with clarity," Pelosi said. "Republicans did say during the campaign that they weren't there to undermine the pre-existing condition benefit."

"Then they go to court to strip it and strip the whole bill," she continued. If the entire law is repealed, popular provisions such as coverage for adult children on parental insurance until age 26 would go, Pelosi said.

"This is an escalation of the Trump administration and Republicans' attacks on protections for people with pre-existing conditions," said Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., in a speech Tuesday. "From the moment this administration and this Republican majority came to power, they have waged a wholesale attack on our health-care system."

Seeming to react to the push-back, Trump said on Twitter, "The Republican Party will become 'The Party of Healthcare!'"

The moves could help Trump rally his conservative base as he celebrates Attorney General William Barr's summary of special counsel Robert Mueller's report that said there was no evidence the president or his associates colluded with Russia in the 2016 campaign. But health care is also an issue that many Democrats credit with powering their midterm election victories in November.

Top Democrats, including presidential candidates, said health care is an issue that resonates with voters more than the Mueller investigation.

"This is something that Americans care deeply about," said Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, a White House hopeful. "I may not have been asked about the Mueller report at town hall meetings, but I was sure asked about health care."

Another 2020 contender, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, said if Trump "wants to have a fight on health care, it's a fight we're willing to have. And it's a fight he is going to lose."

Several GOP senators said Tuesday that Trump told them to ensure those with pre-existing conditions stayed protected as they work on a replacement. Republicans appeared ready to back up the president on health care.

Trump is "thinking that's the issue that defines us as conservatives," Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., told reporters after the president addressed a private meeting of GOP senators.

Rep. Steve Scalise, the House minority whip, said Democrats have "misled" voters about the benefits of the Affordable Care Act.

"They were misled about collusion with Russia," said Scalise, R-La. "The same people that have been misleading on all those other issues want to try to mislead people on health care costs."

NO EXPLANATION

The Justice Department did not explain its reasoning in a two-sentence letter to the court, but promised a full and timely explanation for the appeals judges. It's rare for the department to decline to defend a federal law.

The case filed by Texas and a group of GOP-led states seems headed for the Supreme Court. District Judge Reed O'Connor in Fort Worth earlier ruled in favor of the plaintiff states, and Democratic-led states have appealed to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.

The Supreme Court has twice upheld the Obama-era law. Five justices -- a majority -- who upheld the law in 2012 are still on the bench. They are Chief Justice John Roberts and the court's four liberals.

Repeal of the health care law in its entirety would risk making more than 20 million people uninsured. That includes some 12 million low-income people covered through its Medicaid expansion, and some 11 million purchasing subsidized private health insurance through healthcare.gov and state-run insurance markets.

Some Republicans say that wouldn't happen because the Trump administration's "repeal and replace" plan would send grants to states for them to run their own health insurance programs. However, during the 2017 congressional debate over repealing the health law, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated the GOP replacement plans would result in steep coverage losses.

O'Connor's ruling rests on a legal analysis that the congressionally repealed fines for going uninsured are central to the law. O'Connor noted that the Supreme Court upheld the law in 2012 because its requirement for Americans to carry health insurance was enforced through fines levied as taxes, which passed constitutional muster.

With the fines gone, the coverage requirement can no longer be considered constitutional, O'Connor reasoned, and the entire health law is defective because it can't be separated from the coverage requirement.

The Justice Department has determined that O'Connor's "comprehensive opinion came to the correct conclusion and will support it on appeal," said departmental spokesman Kerri Kupec.

But California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, heading up the Democratic state officials defending the law, says that view strains the meaning of underlying federal laws and the clear intent of many Republican lawmakers who voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act's fines.

It is unclear what the administration will do if it wins its legal fight to undo the health care law.

"The Trump administration stands ready to work with Congress on policy solutions like those in our budget that empower consumers and states to regain control over their health care and increase affordability and continue to protect individuals with pre-existing conditions," Health and Human Services Deputy Secretary Eric Hargan told the House Budget Committee on Tuesday.

The administration declined to say anything more specific about what it would do if it gets its way.

Caitlin Oakley, a spokesman for health and human services, declined to answer detailed questions about its plan if the lawsuit succeeds. She referred the questions to the Justice Department.

The sudden focus on the health care law comes as Democratic presidential candidates have embraced a move toward a single-payer health care system known as "Medicare for All." The momentum for that effort could wane if congressional Democrats instead have to focus on defending the Affordable Care Act.

House Democrats on Tuesday unveiled legislation to shore up the health care law and expand enrollment to millions more people.

"For [Trump] to bring this back up is traumatic, and it shines a real light on what the contrast is going to be between him and whoever the Democratic nominee is," said Andrew Bates, a spokesman for the Democratic group American Bridge. The group's planned $50 million investment in deterring swing-state voters from backing Trump in 2020 will focus in part on health care, as well as other economic issues, Bates said.

Information for this article was contributed by Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar, Mark Sherman, Eric Tucker, Elana Schor, Lisa Mascaro, Zeke Miller, Kevin Freking, Mark Sherman and Hannah Fingerhut of The Associated Press; and by John Tozzi and Anna Edney of Bloomberg News.

