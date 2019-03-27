ASU student to compete on 'American Ninja Warrior'

An Arkansas State University student will call on more than a decade of athletic training when he faces off against other contestants in American Ninja Warrior in April.

ASU junior Chase Escue will compete on the NBC series, which pits competitors against the clock and one another as they race to complete daring obstacle courses.

“To me, this course is the ultimate test of what I’ve been doing my whole life, really,” he said.

Escue, 21, is a Jonesboro native currently studying exercise science at the university and playing trumpet for its marching band.

It was at band, in fact, where Escue’s ninja warrior journey began.

Escue was climbing the band director’s podium when two freshmen asked if he’d ever thought about trying out for the show.

He told them that if they could find a find a way for him to try out, he would.

That Friday, Escue tore his hamstring, setting him back two to three months. Once he healed up, he sent in his audition video and waited.

About three months later, Escue was working at the LongHorn Steakhouse in Jonesboro and had given up hope on hearing back from the show when he got a surprise visit from his family and friends at work. At first, he thought everyone had gathered at the restaurant for a friend’s birthday party.

Then his mom handed him the phone. On the other end, a casting person told Escue he was going to be on American Ninja Warrior.

That phone call was on March 12. Since learning he will appear on the show, Escue said he spends a lot of time daydreaming about the course.

“It’s definitely cool, but just being up there to do the course to me is the best thing,” Escue said. “I’ve always wanted to test myself to see how far or how good I could do something.”

To prepare, Escue said he doesn’t have many obstacles to practice on. Instead, he is focusing his training on the basics: he’s been building upper-body and grip strength by doing a lot of pullups, bicep and back exercises. He’s also spent time developing his legs and shoulders.

Escue will participate in the Oklahoma City qualifying round on April 12 and, if he performs well enough, he will be one of about 30 participants who will compete again the next day in the city finals.

The top eight contestants will go to Las Vegas to compete in the nationals. The winner will get $1 million.

If Escue takes home the $1 million, he said he hopes to stay in Jonesboro, enroll in a physical therapy doctoral program at ASU, and open his own ninja gym.

His mother, Renee Escue, said it hadn’t crossed her mind “that he would do anything like this.” But, she said, “He has drive, and when he sets his mind to something, he usually does it.”

American Ninja Warrior’s 11th season begins airing on May 29.