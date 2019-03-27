UNCORKED: Reader feedback fuels 14 years of wine columns

I am always one for a celebration. This month marks my 14th anniversary of writing Uncorked. Writing this column gives me an opportunity to share my love and passion for wine but also offer ideas, discuss trends and sometimes just voice my opinions. But it's your questions and feedback each week I look forward to the most. Your comments and questions have been the source of hundreds of columns.

One topic that comes up often is the changing way we drink our wines and more specifically which wines we're drinking.

ROSÉ IS THE NEW CHARDONNAY

It has taken years, but finally rosé is considered an extraordinary dry wine standing on its own. The perception has always been all rosé wines were created equal, generally landing in the white zinfandel and extreme sweet category. It has been a remarkable transition seeing readers reaching for those refreshing rosés. Even just a few years ago the retail shelves only stocked a few choices; today you have almost entire sections devoted to this subtle, elegant wine.

THE VALUE

2018 Bell Rosé, California (about $15 retail)

THE SPLURGE

2018 Presqu'ile Vineyard Rosé of Pinot Noir, California (about $20 retail)

THE TIME OF THE BOX IS NOW

Over the past year I have watched a remarkable transition of expectations of boxed wine. Just five years ago the mere mention of serving or drinking a wine from a box was an unthinkable concept for many wine drinkers. But as more and more brands have entered the market, including well-made, high-end brands, consumers are embracing boxed wines with their ideal closure and storage options.

THE VALUE

2018 Earth Wise Red Blend 3L, Spain (about $19 retail)

THE SPLURGE

2018 Bota Box Pinot Grigio 3L, California (about $20 retail)

THERE ARE NO RULES

If you thought merlot was a good match with steak, try a riesling. I hope by now I have debunked the old rules of food and wine pairing. Just as your taste buds differ so does your ideal food and wine pairing combination. The rules were put in place centuries ago as a general guideline, but today more and more consumers are exploring and understanding, it's all about your personal preference and style you enjoy.

THE VALUE

2018 Chateau Ste. Michelle Dry Riesling, Washington (about $11 retail)

THE SPLURGE

2018 Anne Amie Yamhill Riesling, Oregon (about $20 retail)

Lorri Hambuchen is a member of London's Institute of Wines and Spirits. Contact her at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR. 72203, or email:

uncorked@thewinecenter.com

Food on 03/27/2019