Wichita State tops Indiana in NIT

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Markis McDuffie had 21 points as Wichita State got past Indiana 73-63 in the quarterfinals of the NIT on Tuesday night.

Wichita State will play either Lipscomb or North Carolina State in the semifinals at Madison Square Garden, becoming just the sixth team to reach New York after three road victories.

The Bison and Wolfpack play in a quarterfinal at 8 p.m. Central today.

Freshman Dexter Dennis had 17 points and six blocks for Wichita State (22-14), which set a season-high for blocks with nine -- eight coming in the first half. Samajae Haynes-Jones added 13 points and six rebounds.

McDuffie became the 13th player in Shocker history to reach 1,500 points.

Juwan Morgan had 21 points for the Hoosiers (19-16), who ended Arkansas' season Saturday in the second round.

TCU 71, CREIGHTON 58

FORT WORTH -- Kouat Noi had 25 points with six three-pointers as TCU beat Creighton in the NIT quarterfinals.

JD Miller had 15 points for TCU (23-13). Alex Robinson added 12 points and 11 rebounds.

TCU scored the first 16 points of the second half to build a 46-33 lead until Mitch Ballock ended Creighton's drought at the 15:56 mark. TCU made eight of its first 11 shots after halftime to take control as Creighton only got as close as eight points the rest of the way.

Ballock had 14 points for the Bluejays (20-15). Ty-Shon Alexander and Christian Bishop each had 10 points.

Tuesday’s scores

MEN

NIT QUARTERFINALS

Wichita State 73, Indiana 63

TCU 71, Creighton 58

COLLEGEINSIDER.COM

SECOND ROUND

Hampton 73, Charleston Southern 67, OT

Wis.-Green Bay 98, Fla. International 68

QUARTERFINAL

Marshall 83, Presbyterian 66

WOMEN

WNIT THIRD ROUND

Georgetown 53, Providence 46

WBI QUARTERFINAL

North Texas 56, Utah State 54

Photo by AP/AJ MAST

Markis McDuffie (1) scored 21 points to lead Wichita State to a 73-63 victory over Indiana on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the NIT in Bloomington, Ind.

Sports on 03/27/2019