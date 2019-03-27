MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR shuffles schedule

NASCAR made the first significant changes to its Monster Energy Cup schedule in years by shuffling the 2020 season into a freshened new sequence that tries to meet the wants of fans to the best of NASCAR’s current ability. The 2020 schedule was released Tuesday at ISM Raceway outside Phoenix, which got the season finale after a $175 million renovation. Indianapolis Motor Speedway got July 5 to give the iconic track back-to-back summer holiday weekends; the event will follow the Indianapolis 500, 42 days after that Memorial Day staple. The July 4 holiday had belonged to Daytona International Speedway, but it gave up the traditional and often rain-wrecked event to claim the final race of the regular season, Aug. 29 when the championship field is finalized. Pocono Raceway will run both its 400-mile races on back-to-back June afternoons, Martinsville Speedway got a Mother’s Day race under the lights and also a slot in the playoffs — one of three short tracks featured in NASCAR’s 10-race playoffs. Martinsville got the penultimate race for the championship finale. Bristol and Richmond short tracks joined the playoffs, as did Darlington Raceway.

BASKETBALL

Nebraska fires Miles

Nebraska fired seventh-year coach Tim Miles on Tuesday, and Athletic Director Bill Moos said he’s spoken with former Iowa State and Chicago Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg to gauge his interest in the job. Moos announced the firing two days after the Huskers finished a 19-17 season with an 88-72 loss to TCU in the second round of the NIT. Miles was 116-114 and 52-76 in Big Ten regular-season games. Nebraska was 10th or lower in the conference in five of Miles’ seven years. The only time Miles got the Huskers to the NCAA Tournament was in 2014.

Troy names Cross coach

Troy has hired TCU assistant and former Texas-Arlington coach Scott Cross to lead the basketball program. Cross spent last season with TCU after 12 years as Texas-Arlington’s head coach. He led the Mavericks to the 2008 NCAA Tournament and averaged 19 victories in 12 seasons before the school fired him in March 2018. Cross replaces Phil Cunningham, who was fired after six seasons.

BASEBALL

Mets, deGrom agree to deal

National League Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets have agreed to a $137.5 million, five-year contract, a deal that guarantees an additional $120.5 million over four seasons. New York and deGrom had agreed in January to a $17 million, one-year deal, and he was on track to be eligible for free agency after the 2020 season. His new deal calls for a $10 million signing bonus, half to be paid in January 2020 and the rest in January 2021. He gets a $7 million salary this season, $23 million in 2020, $33.5 million each in 2021 and 2022, and $30.5 million in 2023. The Mets have a $32.5 million option for 2024. DeGrom has the right to opt out of the deal after the 2022 season and become a free agent. He also gets the ability to block being traded. A right-hander who turns 31 in June, deGrom had a 1.70 ERA last year and was 10-9 on a Mets team that finished 77-85. He is 55-41 with a 2.67 ERA in five big league seasons.

Hendricks gets new deal

Starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs agreed to a contract that adds $55.5 million from 2020 to 2023, guaranteeing he will receive $62,905,000 over the next five seasons. Hendricks, 29, had agreed in January to a one-year deal for $7,405,000 and would have been eligible for arbitration next winter. His new deal adds salaries of $12 million for 2020 and $14 million annually from 2021-2023. Itincludes a $16 million team option for 2024 with a $1.5 million buyout, and the option would become guaranteed if he finished among the top three in Cy Young Award voting in 2020. There are $3 million annually in escalators based on finishing among the top 10 in Cy Young voting. Last season, Hendricks led the Cubs with a career-high 33 starts and 199 innings. He closed the season 9-3 with a 2.65 ERA in his final 16 starts.

Giants CEO suspended

Major League Baseball suspended San Francisco Giants President and CEO Larry Baer without pay through July 1 after a video showed him in a physical altercation with his wife. Commissioner Rob Manfred said Tuesday his office conducted an investigation of the events shown on a video released by TMZ of the altercation on March 1 between Baer and his wife, Pam, in a San Francisco plaza. Manfred said he also talked to Baer before making his ruling. Baer took a leave of absence after TMZ released the video. Manfred said the unpaid suspension will date back to when Baer stepped away on March 4. Baer can have no involvement with the team until he returns and also must be evaluated by an expert to determine a proper plan for treatment and counseling. The couple later released a statement saying they were embarrassed by the situation and regretted having a heated argument in public. The San Francisco district attorney announced earlier this month that no charges would be filed. Baer will remain CEO and president when he returns from suspension.

FOOTBALL

Kraft wants jury trial

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft said he wants his misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution charge tried by a jury, not a judge. Kraft’s attorneys filed a court notice Tuesday also waiving his arraignment, which had been scheduled for Thursday. His lawyers also reiterated his not guilty plea, which he made last month. Kraft and 24 other men were charged in Palm Beach County as part of a multicounty crackdown on massage parlor prostitution. About 300 men are charged overall. Prosecutors said Kraft was videotaped by police twice in January paying for sex with a woman at a Jupiter, Fla., massage parlor. If convicted, Kraft would face 100 hours of community service and a $5,000 fine. He could also get a year in jail, although that is unlikely.

TENNIS

Djokovic upset

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic was upset by Roberto Bautista Agut 1-6, 7-5, 6-3 in the fourth round of the Miami Open. Djokovic was looking to win the 850th match of his career. Earlier, defending champion John Isner advanced to the quarterfinals by securing a 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3) victory over No. 19 seed Kyle Edmund. Roger Federer’s scheduled fourth-round match against 13th-seeded Daniil Medvedev was postponed by rain until today.

SOCCER

U.S. ties Chile

Christian Pulisic became the youngest American to score 10 international goals, then limped off with a quadriceps injury during the United States’ 1-1 exhibition tie against South American champion Chile on Tuesday night in Houston, a result that denied Gregg Berhalter’s bid to become the first American coach to win his first four games. Pulisic scored in the fourth minute on a one-touch pass from Gyasi Zardes to beat goalkeeper Gabriel Arias from just inside the penalty area. At 20 years, 189 days, Pulisic broke the American mark to 10 goals set in October 2010 by Jozy Altidore at 20 years, 337 days. Chile, ranked 13th in the world, tied the score in the ninth minute when Oscar Opazo scored his first international goal

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

McGregor retires amid sexual assault accusation

Conor McGregor announced his retirement from mixed-martial arts late Monday night, hours before a report surfaced detailing sexual assault accusations made against the former UFC champion last year.

The New York Times reported Tuesday that McGregor, 30, is under investigation in Ireland after a woman accused him of sexual assault in December. McGregor was arrested and released by Irish police in January but has not been charged with a crime, according to the report.

Late Monday night, McGregor tweeted, “I’ve decided to retire,” minutes after a previously recorded segment with host Jimmy Fallon aired on The Tonight Show.

“Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as ‘Mixed Martial Art’ today,” wrote @thenotoriousmma, McGregor’s account. “I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition. I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement. Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas!”

McGregor, currently serving a six-month suspension for his role in the October post-fight incident with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov after Nurmagomedov’s fourth-round submission victory, has been engaged with veteran lightweight Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone for a July fight.

But UFC leadership has been resistant to place the nontitle Mc-Gregor-Cerrone bout as the main event to its marquee International Fight Week card July 6 in Las Vegas.

McGregor, after signing a new multifight deal with the UFC before fighting Nurmagomedov, hinted at his leverage in talking to Fallon at a New York Irish bar on March 18, where he hawked his new whiskey and clothing line.

UFC President Dana White told his broadcast partner ESPN, “If I was [McGregor], I’d retire, too,” a nod to the success of Mc-Gregor’s whiskey business and his banked riches after the Irishman was defeated by Floyd May-weather Jr. in the lucrative 2017 novelty boxing match that generated more than 4 million pay-per-view buys.