Woman's sentence is 25 years in rape case

A Cross County woman was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison in connection with the sexual assault of a youth, officials said.

Veronica Blake, 34, of Wynne pleaded guilty March 6 to one count of rape, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Vincent Guest said.

Blake was initially charged with six counts of rape, seven counts of child pornography and one count of sexual indecency with a minor, according to court records.

"We agreed to the plea because she will serve the most amount of time," Guest said. "She will have to serve at least 70 percent of the sentence, and by pleading guilty she will be required to register as a sex offender.

"The Arkansas Department of Corrections will be the ones who determine what level she will be placed on the registration."

The Cross County sheriff's office received a report in September 2017 that Blake had sexually assaulted three youths over a three-month period, according to a news release. During the investigation, detectives discovered six other youths were "involved in the case," the release said.

"Some of the victims were family members and some of them were other kids," Guest said. "She contacted the victims using phone apps and texting, which is where the counts of child pornography came from as well."

Family members of the victims spoke at Tuesday's sentencing hearing.

"The plea deal is definitely not something they wanted, but they understood," Guest said. "The victims were willing to testify, but I don't think anybody would want to rehash their experience in front of a room full of strangers. That was a huge consideration when we came to this agreement."

State Desk on 03/27/2019