18-year-old is 2nd held in slaying of man, 21

HOT SPRINGS -- Police arrested a second suspect Tuesday afternoon on a capital-murder charge in the fatal shooting Saturday of a 21-year-old man.

Morgan Bailey Tollefson, 18, of Hot Springs is also charged with aggravated robbery, punishable by up to life in prison, and theft of property over $1,000, punishable by up to six years, in the death of Keon Lashawn Jackson, according to police. Jackson, of Hot Springs, was found dead early Saturday on Autumn Street.

Laquan Vontae Paskel, 18, of Hot Springs was arrested Sunday and initially charged with first-degree murder in addition to aggravated- robbery and theft charges. Paskel's first-degree murder charge was amended Monday to capital murder, punishable by life in prison or the death penalty.

Tollefson, who had two warrants for failure to appear, was being held without bail Tuesday. Paskel, who was initially held without bail, appeared in district court on videoconference Monday and pleaded innocent. His bail was set at $750,000, and he remained in custody Tuesday with a felony review hearing set for May 13.

The probable-cause affidavit in the case was sealed Monday by a court order, so no other information was available. Police had stated in a news release Sunday that it is believed the slaying was drug-related.

Judge Ralph Ohm issued a court order barring Paskel from contact with any witnesses in the case and issued an order limiting pretrial publicity.

Jackson was found on the ground in front of Apartment No. 30 at 241 Autumn St. after officers responded to a report of a possible shooting at 2:20 a.m. Saturday, the release said.

State Desk on 03/28/2019