Arkansas House OKs limits on youth in solitary

The House on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved legislation that would prohibit the use of solitary confinement as a punishment for youths in many circumstances.

House Bill 1755, by Rep. Jamie Scott, D-North Little Rock, received a vote of 87-0. The bill provides for exemptions when a youth has committed a physical or sexual assault, or if the youth poses an imminent threat.

"It is not only ineffective, but causing lasting harm to a juvenile's mental health," said Scott.

If the youth is in a juvenile detention facility, then the director of the facility must give written authorization every 24 hours in order to keep the youth in solitary.

The bill now goes to the Senate.

-- John Moritz