State police investigate officer shooting in central Arkansas

The Arkansas State Police are investigating after at least one law enforcement officer shot a person Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The agency was called to assist the Grant County sheriff's office following the shooting, a State Police spokesman confirmed.

Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services Director John Swanson said that the shooting happened off of Grant County Highway 213 near the Grapevine area.

The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately return a message seeking further detail.

State police are frequently called to investigate after officers use force.

Check back for updates on this developing story.