At the post

THE BIGGEST WINNER

Jockey Walter De La Cruz earned his biggest career victory March 16 when Rated R Superstar ($31.20) won the $350,000 Essex Handicap by a head for co-owner/trainer Cipriano Contreras.

Winning the race may have been easier than regaining the mount.

De La Cruz rode Rated R Superstar to a fifth-place finish in a Jan. 26 allowance race before the gelding was a troubled third in the Grade III $500,000 Razorback Handicap on Feb. 18 under David Cabrera. After Cabrera chose Heavy Roller for the Essex, Rodney Prescott was named to ride Rated R Superstar. But Prescott was unable to fulfill the engagement, so Contreras tapped De La Cruz to ride.

Multiple Oaklawn winner Dutch Parrot previously had been De La Cruz's most lucrative career victory, that coming in the $200,000 Lady Jacqueline Stakes in August at Thistledown for trainer Will VanMeter and breeder/owner John Ed Anthony of Hot Springs.

De La Cruz, 29, has been a perennial riding champion at Thistledown, but he'll be based at Prairie Meadows for the first tme after the Oaklawn meeting ends May 4.

The Essex was the final major local prep race for the Grade II $750,000 Oaklawn Handicap on April 13.

THE LEADERS

Through Sunday's card, six-time defending champion Ricardo Santana Jr. held a 46-39 lead over David Cohen in the race for leading jockey. Santana, who rode five winners on Saturday, also topped all riders with $2.4 million in purse earnings.

Cohen was credited with an additional victory last week after Feb. 2 debut winner Blue Gem was disqualified for a medication overage, according to a March 20 stewards' ruling. Cohen rode runner-up Honduras in the race for owner Earl Shaw and trainer Norman McKnight. He ranks third in purse earnings ($1.37 million) through Sunday.

Steve Asmussen leads all trainers with 36 victories, 12 more than Robertino Diodoro through Sunday's card. Asmussen, who also leads all trainers with $2.9 million in purse earnings, is seeking his fourth consecutive training title and 10th since 2007.

FINISH LINES

Nominations to all six Racing Festival of the South races close today. ... Grade II winner Mia Mischief is pointing for the $150,000 Carousel Stakes for older female sprinters on April 6, co-owner Scott Heider said. Mia Mischief is a two-time winner at Oaklawn for trainer Steve Asmussen and co-owners William and Corinne Heiligbrodt, capturing the $150,000 Purple Martin Stakes last year and a March 3 allowance race in her 4-year-old debut. ... She Beast, a half-sister to Grade I winner The Big Beast, broke her maiden in Sunday's ninth race, her 4-year-old debut, for Asmussen. She Beast is owned by Alex and JoAnn Lieblong of Conway. ... No Debate, a 3-year-old brother to multiple Oaklawn stakes winner Ministry, won his career debut in Sunday's first race for owner/breeder Linda Robbins of Hot Springs and trainer Jaime Gonzalez. They also campaign Ministry, who has worked out three times at Oaklawn in advance of a possible comeback race at the meeting. One-eyed Hamazing Vision, a 4-year-old half-brother to Ministry and No Debate, broke his maiden at Oaklawn on March 8.

Information for this report was contributed by the Oaklawn media department

Photo by The Sentinel-Record file photo

Trainer Steve Asmussen is shown in this 2017 file photo.

Sports on 03/28/2019