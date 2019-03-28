Bill to end gun ban approved by Arkansas House

The Arkansas House on Wednesday approved legislation to end a long-standing state ban on the possession of machine guns and sawed-off shotguns.

The House voted 72-14 on House Bill 1820 to end the ban, with mostly Democrats in opposition. The sponsor of the bill, Rep. Justin Gonzales, R-Okolona, has said that people with a federal license can already own the weapons, and that some collectors in Arkansas may be unaware they are violating state law.

"Everything in this bill is highly regulated by federal law. There's no reason to have it in state law," Gonzales said.

-- John Moritz