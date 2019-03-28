Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Listen Traffic Legislature Newsletters Most commented Obits Weather Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Bill to end gun ban approved by Arkansas House

Today at 4:30 a.m. 0comments

The Arkansas House on Wednesday approved legislation to end a long-standing state ban on the possession of machine guns and sawed-off shotguns.

The House voted 72-14 on House Bill 1820 to end the ban, with mostly Democrats in opposition. The sponsor of the bill, Rep. Justin Gonzales, R-Okolona, has said that people with a federal license can already own the weapons, and that some collectors in Arkansas may be unaware they are violating state law.

[RELATED: Complete Democrat-Gazette coverage of the Arkansas Legislature]

"Everything in this bill is highly regulated by federal law. There's no reason to have it in state law," Gonzales said.

-- John Moritz

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT