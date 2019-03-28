Border inspectors to shift roles as U.S. cites 'crisis'

This Tuesday, March 26, 2019, photo shows a border patrol checkpoint, north of Las Cruces, New Mexico, that U.S. immigration authorities have closed and have reassigned agents to repurpose inspection areas to handle an influx of Central Americans arriving at the Mexican border. All of the checkpoints in the El Paso, Texas, sector, which includes New Mexico and West Texas, have been closed. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

EL PASO, Texas -- President Donald Trump's administration said Wednesday that it will temporarily reassign 750 border inspectors to address a growing number of migrants arriving at the Mexican border, many of them members of Central American families who surrender to authorities and seek asylum.

Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan said the change will mean longer waits at border crossings as the busy Easter holiday nears but that it was necessary to address what he called "an operational crisis." The reassigned officers will process migrants, provide transportation and perform hospital watches for migrants who require medical attention. It is unknown when they will return to their regular duties.

"There will be impacts to traffic at the border," McAleenan said at a news conference in El Paso, Texas, which, after years of relative calm, has emerged as the second-busiest corridor for illegal crossings after Texas' Rio Grande Valley. "There will be a slowdown in the processing of trade. There will be wait times in our pedestrian and passenger vehicle lanes."

Arrests on the Mexican border jumped to 66,450 in February, up 149 percent from a year earlier, while arrests in the Border Patrol's El Paso sector, which stretches across New Mexico and much of West Texas, were about eight times higher than they were a year before.

March is shaping up to be even busier. McAleenan said the agency was on track to make 100,000 arrests or denials of entry during the month, up about 30 percent from February and about double the same period last year. About 55,000 will have arrived as families, including 40,000 children.

The commissioner said the border was at "a breaking point." Trump last month declared a national emergency on the border to obtain military funds for construction of a border wall.

McAleenan said his agency currently has 12,000 migrants in its custody.

"A high number is 4,000," he said. "Six thousand is crisis level. Twelve thousand is unprecedented."

McAleenan said Border Patrol holding stations are so dangerously crowded that Customs and Border Protection is releasing migrants directly into the United States for the first time in more than a decade.

While arrests are still well below highs of the early 2000s, the surge of families and children has tested U.S. authorities.

Customs and Border Protection is taking more than 60 migrants to the hospital each day, McAleenan said. In the previous four days, he said, infants had 105-degree fevers, a 2-year-old suffered seizures in the desert, and a 40-year-old man suffering organ failure refused surgery. Others have lice, the flu or chickenpox.

"We are doing everything we can to simply avoid a tragedy in a [Customs and Border Protection] facility," McAleenan said. "But with these numbers, with the types of illnesses we're seeing at the border, I fear that it's just a matter of time."

He blamed the surge on smugglers and U.S. laws that he said encourage illegal immigration because migrants are virtually guaranteed to be released in the United States.

The 750 border inspectors will be drawn from offices across the entire U.S. border, including California and Arizona, states outside the El Paso sector.

Thousands of Central Americans are waiting in Mexico, at shelters in Ciudad Juarez, and U.S. officials believe they likely will cross the river in coming days and weeks.

Border Patrol holding cells in the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas are crowded, as are facilities in Arizona, where large groups of Guatemalan families have been arriving at remote desert areas to surrender, Border Patrol officials said.

The most dangerous crowding is in the El Paso area, where Border Patrol stations are at 300 percent to 400 percent capacity, leaving families in cramped, unsanitary holding cells with little or no access to hot food and showers.

Most parents who arrive with a child are issued an appointment with an immigration judge. But agents are so overwhelmed by the volume that they often are doing little more than a cursory screening, officials said.

Some families say they have been left for a week or more in dismal conditions, though Customs and Border Protection officials say the average length of stay is fewer than three days. In December, two Guatemalan children died after being taken into custody amid widespread outbreaks of flu and other illnesses. State medical examiners have yet to release the autopsy reports in those cases.

The border security compromise Democrats reached with Trump last month includes $415 million to improve medical care and detention conditions for families and children in U.S. custody, including the construction of a new child-appropriate processing center in El Paso. But that facility is not likely to open for at least six months, immigration officials say.

In the meantime, the number of migrants crossing the border to surrender has continued to soar. The agency detained more than 3,700 migrants on Monday, the highest one-day total at the border in a decade.

