CALENDAR: Today's legislative schedule

The calendar of public events of the 92nd General Assembly for today, the 74th day of the 2019 regular session.

COMMITTEES

8 a.m. Special Language Subcommittee of the Joint Budget Committee, Room B, Multi-Agency Complex.

9 a.m. Joint Budget Committee, Room A , Multi-Agency Complex.

9:30 a.m. House Judiciary Committee, Room 149.

10 a.m. House Education Committee, Room 138.

10 a.m. House Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee, Room 130.

10 a.m. House Public Transportation Committee, Room B, Multi-Agency Complex.

10 a.m. House Revenue and Taxation Committee, Room 151.

10 a.m. Senate Agriculture, Forestry and Economic Development Committee, Room 309.

10 a.m. Senate Insurance and Commerce Committee, Room 171.

10 a.m. Senate City, County and Local Affairs Committee, Room 272.

10 a.m. Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee, Old Supreme Court chamber.

SENATE

1 p.m. Senate convenes.

HOUSE

1:30 p.m. House convenes.

A Section on 03/28/2019

[RELATED: Complete Democrat-Gazette coverage of the Arkansas Legislature]