Car sales-tax bill fails to get panel's support in Senate

Legislation that would increase to $7,500 the amount of a used vehicle's sales price that is exempt from sales tax fell short of approval in the Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee on Wednesday.

In a divided voice vote, House Bill 1342, by Rep. John Payton, R-Wilburn, failed to get the required five votes from the eight-member committee needed to recommend Senate approval. The committee also voted to amend the bill so it would become effective July 1, 2022, rather than Sept. 1, 2019.

The action came a day after the House balked at approving appropriations measures for state agencies in a move that Payton said would "send a message" to the Senate and Gov. Asa Hutchinson that increasing the exemption is a priority for the 100-member House. More than 30 House Republicans joined together Tuesday to block the passage of nine budget bills that need 75 votes to pass. Beyond Payton, HB1342 has 82 co-sponsors in the 100-member House and 11 co-sponsors in the 35-member Senate. On Wednesday, it was business as usual in the House.

Existing law exempts $4,000 of the sales price from taxes. Payton's proposed increase in the exemption is estimated to reduce state revenue by about $14.2 million a year.

The legislation also would remove the sales tax exemption on the sale of a new trailer with a selling price of less than $4,000. Taxing sales of new trailers under $4,000 would increase revenue by $1.6 million a year. The net reduction would be $12.6 million a year, according to the state Department of Finance and Administration.

Act 753 of 2011 increased from $2,500 to $4,000 the amount of a used car's price that is exempt from the sales tax. It took effect Jan. 1, 2012.

Payton told the Senate committee that it's almost impossible these days to buy a used vehicle under $4,000 that is dependable enough to count on to get somebody back and forth to work and "especially if the dealer is going to do any type of warranty or guarantee.

"It is basically going to be ... buyer beware on a $3,995 vehicle. If we can get these vehicles that are up in the $6,000 to $7,000 range and get them exempt, that is a price where you can get a dependable ride," said Payton, who is a car dealer. "I just think that we try to take this step and recognize that inflation has happened and help the struggling families."

A committee member, Sen. Bruce Maloch, D-Magnolia, questioned whether Payton considered phasing in the exemption, by $1,000 a year, until it hit $7,000.

"So many of the sponsors were disappointed that it was $7,500," Payton said. "They wanted it to be $10,000 and as it hit social media, so much of the general public is bringing up why do we tax used cars at all, and I said at the beginning I don't feel like this is my bill anymore and I am really struggling with whether to offer an amendment that brings it down or phases it in."

Paul Gehring, an assistant revenue commissioner for the finance department, told the Senate committee that "the governor's office has instructed DF&A to be against this bill." The revenue loss is not in the governor's budget, he said.

Gehring said Hutchinson has implemented income tax cuts for lower- and middle-income families. One approved in 2015 reduced revenue by $100 million a year and another approved in 2017 and became effective Jan. 1 will cost $50 million a year.

But a committee member, Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado, said poor people want the used vehicle exemption and they feel like they are "being robbed" because they have to pay sales tax.

"We can find the room [in the budget] to do this ... but especially if we got two or three years to account for it in our budget," Garner said.

Gehring said the amended bill would provide for the implementation of the tax cut, effective July 1, 2022, "so you would have some intervening budgetary sessions to look at this bill and you would certainly have the legislation in 2021 where this could be enacted and ... the [budget] impact could be accounted for."

Payton countered that state tax revenues have increased each year an average of more than $100 million over the last eight years.

"We have had robust revenue growth and I see no reason not to expect that in the future. Also with the minimum wage increase, that will spur revenue growth," he said. "Delaying this until 2022, I would expect it would just take a small sliver of the revenue growth pie."

But the committee chairman, Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, said, "My concern is that we haphazardly implemented tax policy here in the state without looking at the long-term impacts.

"My tax policy change that I think we have to implement in this state is a consolidation of the tax tables," he said. "I think our tax structure is the most complex structure in the country. This chips away from my ability to impact that through legislation in the future. ..."

"To me, looking at the economy, I do believe that there is a possibility of a recession ... [and] we'll really have to tighten the belt," he said. "This decrease would cut those revenues and our ability to fund our obligations in the future. I personally see no reason that this can't be reconsidered when we actually come back in a regular session in a future year."

But another committee member, Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, said the Legislature in the past has approved tax cut measures that become effective a few years later.

"I absolutely believe [this bill] is the right thing to do," he said.

Payton afterward said he appreciated getting a hearing at the committee.

