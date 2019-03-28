Chao grilled over Boeing decree

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao told lawmakers Wednesday that the practice of delegating safety approval of new jets to the companies that build them is necessary, but she called “allegations of coziness” between regulators and builders “troubling.”

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao defended in a Senate hearing Wednesday the Federal Aviation Administration's decision to ground the Boeing 737 Max only after dozens of other regulators around the world already had. She also defended the agency's delegation of new aircraft certification work to manufacturers.

Chao said the FAA had "no factual basis" to ground the 737 Max until March 13, three days after a Boeing 737 Max crashed in Ethiopia. That's despite a wave of countries and airlines outside the U.S. that had halted flights in the days before.

The tipping point was satellite data and physical evidence found at the crash scene that showed similarities with the October crash of a 737 Max operated by Lion Air. That ultimately persuaded the FAA to follow its global counterparts.

"Based on solid evidence relatively that seemed to indicate some similarity, the FAA decided and made the decision to ground," Chao said at the hearing before a Senate appropriations panel reviewing the Transportation Department's fiscal 2020 budget request.

Lawmakers pressed Chao on several aviation safety issues now under a microscope after the twin crashes of Boeing's latest 737 airliner. Among them was the FAA's long-standing practice to delegate safety approvals for new jets to employees of the companies that manufacture them.

Under the self-certifying program, these employees perform tests and inspections needed to obtain safety approvals, with the FAA overseeing their work. The approach is credited with holding down government costs and speeding the rollout of new models.

But in the wake of the air disasters, that practice has been seized on as evidence of an overly cozy relationship between the FAA and the industry.

Chao said the arrangement is necessary because the FAA needs the manufacturers' expertise and noted that the process is subject to FAA oversight.

"Having said that, I am of course concerned about any allegations of coziness with any company," Chao said. "These questions, when they arise, if they arise, are troubling, because we should have absolute confidence in the regulators that they are certifying properly."

The Transportation Department's inspector general is investigating the FAA's certification of the 737 Max, which Chao requested last week. Chao also announced this week that she is forming a new commission to review the FAA's certification process for new aircraft.

Later Wednesday, at a separate Senate hearing on aviation safety and oversight, acting FAA Administrator Daniel Elwell defended the certification process, saying the strategy has "consistently produced safe aircraft designs for decades."

And he said the agency would need 10,000 more employees and an additional $1.8 billion a year to do all the work now done by designated employees of the companies it regulates.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said at the Senate subcommittee hearing that delegating safety work to the companies puts "the fox in charge of the henhouse."

"The fact is that the FAA decided to do safety on the cheap, which is neither safe nor cheap," Blumenthal said. He vowed to introduce legislation to change the system.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who chaired the hearing, said the "close relationship between industry and regulators" threatens to erode the confidence of the flying public.

At the same hearing, the Transportation Department's inspector general, Calvin Scovel III, said the FAA plans to significantly revamp its oversight of aircraft development by July. But the department gave no indication that it intends to abandon the collaborative approach.

Scovel said the changes would include new ways to evaluate training and self-audits by aerospace companies.

In Seattle, Boeing said the process by which it designs, develops and tests planes has led to safer and safer air travel, and it sees no need for an overhaul.

The FAA and the industry say that deputizing private employees to do safety-related tasks is vindicated by the nation's safety record -- one passenger accident death in the U.S. in the past 10 years and millions of flights. Elwell said the approach is "part of the fabric of what we have used to become as safe as we are today."

At the earlier Senate hearing, Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., asked Chao if she planned to require Boeing to retrofit all 737 Max jets with additional safety features that the company has sold as optional extras.

"I don't think we're there yet," Chao said, "but it is very questionable if these were safety-oriented additions why they were not part of the required template of measures that should go into an airplane."

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., said she's looking at preparing a bill to require that key safety equipment be included in the basic sale price of planes.

"To have two planes go down, allegedly from the same problem within a limited period of time with a lot of people aboard says we're doing something wrong to me," Feinstein said.

Chao said while the agency wants to see what the reviews recommend, "I think it's troubling that if indeed it was a safety feature, that it was not included."

In a statement, Boeing said the 737 Max's standard cockpit flight display has everything needed to operate the jet safely.

However, the company said it will no longer charge customers for a display of data taken from the plane's so-called angle-of-attack sensors, which measure the pitch of the nose against oncoming wind. The sensor activates the jet's anti-stall countermeasure that investigators are now scrutinizing.

A light alerting pilots when those sensors have different readings will also be included in all 737 Max jets as standard equipment, the company said.

Meanwhile, at a meeting Wednesday in Renton, Wash., Mike Sinnett, Boeing's vice president of product strategy and development, said new software updates give him "complete confidence in the safety" of the 737 Max.

"The 737 family is a safe airplane family, and the 737 Max builds on that history of safety that we have seen for almost 50 years," Sinnett said at a briefing before company officials met with more than 200 pilots, technical leaders, airline representatives and regulators from around the world.

Boeing said it will take about an hour for technicians to load a software update for the planes. The update is meant to fix the automated anti-stalling safety feature that investigators believe may have contributed to the Indonesian and Ethiopian crashes. All 737 Max pilots will undergo new training.

The New York Times reported Monday that pilots from five airlines tested current and updated software on a Boeing flight simulator. During a test that re-created conditions on the Lion Air flight, the pilots had less than 40 seconds to override the software before the plane uncontrollably plunged toward the ground, the newspaper said, citing two unidentified people involved in the testing.

Pilots can flip one switch to reverse a move by the software to point the nose down, and they can disable the software by flipping two switches at their knees.

Pilots involved in the simulator testing followed those steps and kept the plane under control using the current anti-stall software, the newspaper reported. The Lion Air pilots, on the other hand, had received little training on the system, and it was only after the plane crashed that Boeing first notified pilots of the system's existence.

Jason Goldberg, a pilot who has flown the Max 8 and is spokesman for the Allied Pilots Association, said the anti-stall system "has significant control over the aircraft -- it can pitch the nose down very significantly."

Goldberg said it was "inexcusable for Boeing to omit this information from the pilot manuals for training. It's a serious breach of trust."

Information for this article was contributed by Ryan Beene, Mark Niquette and Julie Johnsson of Bloomberg News; by Michael Laris, Luz Lazo, Aaron Gregg, Ashley Halsey III and Lori Aratani of The Washington Post; and by Tom Krisher, David Koenig, Marcy Gordon, Gene Johnson and Elias Meseret of The Associated Press.

Photo by AP/ALEX BRANDON

Daniel Elwell, acting administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, said Wednesday in a Senate committee hearing that his agency would need 10,000 more employees and $1.8 billion more per year to handle the aircraft certification process now performed by employees of airplane manufacturers.

A Section on 03/28/2019