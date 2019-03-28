Fayetteville school district administrator charged with three counts of sexual assault

FAYETTEVILLE –- A school district administrator was charged Thursday in Washington County Circuit Court with three felony counts of second-degree sexual assault, dating to 2015.

Mark Edward Oesterle, 46, is accused of forcibly touching the breast of a female in April 2015; touching the breast of a 14-year-old student at the school where he was employed in August or September 2015; and touching the breast of a 14-year-old student at the school where he was employed in October 2015.

Oesterle, director of secondary education in the Fayetteville School District, has been on paid administrative leave since Jan. 4. Fayetteville police spent about a month on the investigation before forwarding it to the county prosecutor in February.

Sexual assault refers to any crime in which the offender commits an unwanted sexual advance on a victim.

Second-degree sexual assault in Arkansas includes engaging in sexual contact with another person by forcible compulsion.

The district hired Oesterle in August 2016 as director of federal programs and programs for students who are English language learners. He became the district's director of secondary education for the 2017-18 school year. His salary this school year is $123,000.

Oesterle, before joining Fayetteville, was an administrator in the Springdale School District, first as an assistant principal at Har-Ber High School, then as an assistant principal at the Tyson School of Innovation.