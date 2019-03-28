Fishing this week

In this file photo an angler spends time fishing in front of on Lake Hamilton.

HOT SPOTS

LAKE HAMILTON Bass fishing is excellent on secondary points in as little as 6 inches of water, but big fish are on rocky and gravel points at 5-15 feet. Best baits to use are suspending jerkbaits, flukes and Carolina- and Texas-rigged worms and Brush Hawgs in natural colors. Crappie are biting jigs at 15 feet near secondary channels near flats or shallow docks.

MILLWOOD LAKE Bass fishing is excellent in oxbows and main-lake pockets on Bass Assassin Shads, Bang XX Fat Jobs, trick worms, large, bulky Brush Hawgs, chatterbaits and lizards. White bass are biting in the Little River between Mc-Guire Oxbow and the U.S. 71 bridge on Rocket Shads, Bomber Crankbaits and Rat-L-Traps. Crappie are biting minnows and jigs at 2 feet to 6 feet around cypress trees in the oxbows.

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER Bass fishing is excellent around the banks at 4-5 feet with spinnerbaits, crankbaits and plastic worms. Crappie are biting minnows at 4-5 feet. Catfish are biting minnows on yo-yos.