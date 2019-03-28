Fort Smith police chief leaving post

Fort Smith's police chief submitted his letter of resignation Wednesday, city officials said.

Karen Santos, communications manager for Fort Smith, said Nathaniel Clark has accepted a law enforcement position in another state. Clark's resignation is effective April 8, according to his letter of resignation.

Clark has taken a position in Georgia, according to Aric Mitchell, a spokesman for the Fort Smith Police Department.

"He's accomplished a lot both here and throughout his career," Santos said. "He's won state and national awards during his tenure here and, I'm sure, was highly recruited."

Clark has served as Fort Smith's police chief since January 2017. He said in his resignation letter that he was "honored and forever grateful" to have served as the city's police chief.

"I answered the call for a reform-minded chief; a visible leader with a focus on community policing, crime reduction, and high professional standards," Clark wrote. "The landscape has changed over the past two years with new and different challenges and I am pleased with the fact we have implemented positive changes, endeavoring to make the city of Fort Smith a safer place."

Clark mentioned some of his accomplishments during his tenure, which included hiring the first black female police officer in the department's history; promoting, for the first time in about 15 years, the city's first female sergeant; and hiring diverse recruits.

"I hope and pray that my successor will use the funds appropriated referencing the 7-year Strategic Plan to complete a state of the arts firing range, continue to acquire additional vehicles and enhanced technology and training, and open a precinct on the east and/or south side of the city," Clark wrote.

Mayor George McGill said he appreciated Clark's dedication to the community.

"I am grateful for his time in Fort Smith and for his strong focus on connecting the police department to the people that it protects and serves," McGill wrote in a post on his Facebook page. "I wish him all the best as he moves ahead in his law enforcement career."

Clark succeeded Kevin Lindsey, who served as Fort Smith's police chief from January 2007 to March 2016. Lindsey resigned after making a racially offensive comment during a meeting that a city employee overheard and reported to a supervisor.

