Hogs offer 2022 Texas O-lineman, summer visit probable

Freshman offensive lineman Kam Dewberry received his fourth scholarship offer from Arkansas on Wednesday and a visit to Fayetteville this summer is a possibility.

Offensive line coach Dustin Fry notified Dewberry of the offer.

“It’s a big SEC school that’s very nice and I appreciate Coach Fry for realizing the potential in me so early at a young age,” Dewberry said. “It’s amazing.”

Dewberry, 6-4, 290 pounds of Humble (Texas) Atascocita had offers from Baylor, Houston and Texas A&M prior to the Razorbacks offering.

“He was like, he likes my film and my size and he sees the potential in me,” Dewberry said of Fry.

He’s somewhat of a veteran of the recruiting process after earning his first offer during the Bears’ camp last summer.

“So basically when I was in the 8th grade,” Dewberry said. “It was very exciting and a great start.”

Dewberry said his father also played on the gridiron.

“He played in high school then went to Howard Payne University and played some arena ball,” Dewberry said.

His father’s focus is usually on life off the field.

“(He tells me to) stay on my grades and keep working hard and remain humble and teaches me to be a good man,” Dewberry said.