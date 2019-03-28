House panel endorses 2 counties as casino options

Proponents for putting a new casino in Arkansas' River Valley received a potential boost Wednesday from lawmakers who advanced a measure that would open up legalized gambling to one of two counties not included in a constitutional amendment approved by voters in November.

The move to expand the number of counties open to gambling, however, drew quick opposition from casino interests in nearby Oklahoma.

At issue is the designation of Pope County as the only county in the River Valley region with an available casino license under Amendment 100 to the Arkansas Constitution. The amendment also authorized full-fledged casinos alongside existing gambling operations in West Memphis and Hot Springs, as well as a new casino in Jefferson County.

Voters in Pope County, however, rejected the amendment in November. Current county and city officials, who would be required to sign off on a proposed casino, have also voiced opposition.

The solution, as proposed by Rep. Aaron Pilkington, R-Clarksville, is to change the amendment so that it allows a casino in either Pope County or in neighboring Johnson or Conway counties. Pilkington, who represents a portion of Pope County as well as his native Johnson County, said city and county officials have been receptive to the idea of a casino around Clarksville, the Johnson County seat.

"We don't want to force it down the throats of one county," Pilkington said. "The people who want it can put in an application, and the people who don't, don't have to."

Pilkington's legislation to change the amendment, House Bill 1563, was endorsed by the House Rules Committee on Wednesday afternoon, sending the bill to the House floor for a later vote. The committee had rejected an earlier version of the measure last month, when it only proposed to expand legal gambling to Johnson County. Pilkington said he amended the bill to include Conway County, in order to ease concerns that it was limited to too small an area.

No one spoke against the bill as it quickly passed through the committee Wednesday. Soon afterward, however, several lawmakers told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that they received texts from a lobbyist for the Cherokee Nation asking them to oppose HB1563.

Lance Johnston, a lobbyist for Bi-Partisan Strategies Inc., texted lawmakers that the Arkansas "Supreme Court long ago made it clear" that the Legislature cannot vote to amend a constitutional amendment, even with a two-thirds majority needed to overturn or amend other voter-approved measures. The two-thirds threshold is set in Article 5 of the state constitution.

Johnston's firm referred comment to Dustin McDaniel, a lobbyist and spokesman for Cherokee Nation Business. Representatives for that firm could not be reached for comment.

"I think that this is just a scare tactic by a group that is doing all it can to prevent competition," Pilkington said.

The Cherokee Nation operates 10 casinos in Oklahoma and has expressed interest in applying for a casino license in Pope County. Other groups also interested in applying for a casino license include Gulfside Casino Partnership, based in Mississippi, and Warner Gaming, based in Las Vegas.

Gulfside Partnership has already released plans for a proposed 600-room, $254 million hotel and casino near Russellville. In December, the outgoing county judge of Pope County, Jim Ed Gibson, sent the Arkansas Racing Commission a letter endorsing Gulfside as a potential future applicant for the county's sole casino license. Gibson's replacement, Ben Cross, has declined to issue a similar letter.

Representatives for the Gulfside Casino Partnership and for Warner Gaming did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has not taken a position on HB1563, a spokesman said Wednesday, nor has Rutledge opined whether lawmakers may make changes to Amendment 100.

The Racing Commission will begin on May 1 accepting applications for the licenses for casinos in Pope and Jefferson counties, according to Scott Hardin, a commission spokesman. The Quapaw Nation, another tribe based in Oklahoma, has expressed interest in applying for a license in Jefferson County, near Pine Bluff.

Meanwhile, the Racing Commission has already approved casino licenses for Oaklawn Racing and Gaming in Hot Springs and Southland Gaming and Racing in West Memphis. Both are racetracks that also operate slot machines and other so-called electronic games of skill. Hardin said the sites will soon begin installing table games. Oaklawn has advertised in the Democrat-Gazette that its name will change to Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort.

