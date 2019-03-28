Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Listen Traffic Legislature Newsletters Most commented Obits Weather Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Human remains identified as central Arkansas man, officials say

by Youssef Rddad | Today at 10:56 a.m. 0comments

Skeletal remains found late last week in central Arkansas belonged to a Hot Springs man who was reported missing in September, authorities said Thursday.

The Garland County sheriff’s office said a DNA test identified the remains as those of Timothy Poss, who was 31 when he disappeared last year.

Deputies said they responded Saturday night to reports of someone finding the remains in an area several hundred yards north of Marion Anderson Road near Hot Springs.

Search crews poured over lakes, rivers and other areas after Poss was reported missing.

The sheriff’s office didn’t say what caused his death, but it said the state Crime Lab had identified the remains as Poss.

Authorities said they are still investigating the death.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT