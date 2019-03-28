Increased penalty urged for robocalls

A bill that would set stiffer penalties for robocallers who make spam calls using familiar numbers cleared a House committee Wednesday and is on its way to the House floor.

Senate Bill 514, sponsored by Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, and Rep. Clint Penzo, R-Springdale, passed in the Senate on Monday. It would raise so-called spoofing from a misdemeanor to a felony.

Penzo presented the bill to the House Insurance and Commerce Committee and told members that the issue came to his attention when he got six calls in a row that appeared to be from his own phone number. When he contacted the attorney general's office, representatives said they were already working on legislation with Dismang.

Chuck Harder, a deputy attorney general, spoke in favor of the bill. It advanced with no opposition.

-- Ginny Monk