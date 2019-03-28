Legislators support 5-year pardon wait

The House on Wednesday passed legislation that would implement a five-year waiting period after a person's sentence is discharged before he could apply for a pardon.

If House Bill 1866 passes in the Senate -- where it is now headed -- the governor is expected to sign it.

Rep. Rebecca Petty, R-Rogers, told the House on Wednesday that pardons are intended for people who have not only completed their sentences, but have shown efforts at rehabilitation.

The chairman of the Parole Board, John Felts, had told a committee Tuesday that nothing in the current law prevents an offender from applying for a pardon as soon as he is convicted and sentenced. Those applications, he said, have created a backlog that is slowing down the process.

Petty's bill passed in the House by a vote of 79-8.

-- John Moritz